Citizens Holding Co is a bank holding company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia (the bank). Through its subsidiary, it engages in various commercial and personal banking activities, such as accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The firm also provides certain services that are closely related to commercial banking, such as credit life insurance and title insurance for its loan customers. It also involves providing lending activities which include commercial, real estate, instalment and credit card loans. Most of its revenues are derived from lending activities.