Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Citizens Holding Co is a bank holding company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia (the bank). Through its subsidiary, it engages in various commercial and personal banking activities, such as accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The firm also provides certain services that are closely related to commercial banking, such as credit life insurance and title insurance for its loan customers. It also involves providing lending activities which include commercial, real estate, instalment and credit card loans. Most of its revenues are derived from lending activities.

Citizens Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Holding (CIZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ: CIZN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Holding's (CIZN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Holding (CIZN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ: CIZN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on March 14, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting CIZN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.33% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Holding (CIZN)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ: CIZN) is $18 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Citizens Holding (CIZN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Citizens Holding (CIZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Holding (CIZN) operate in?

A

Citizens Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.