Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/191.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.6 - 12.4
Mkt Cap
491.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-5.76
Shares
146M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Cango Inc is one of the leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. The services primarily consist of - automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and aftermarket service facilitation. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

Cango Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cango (CANG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cango (NYSE: CANG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cango's (CANG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cango (CANG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cango (NYSE: CANG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.80 expecting CANG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cango (CANG)?

A

The stock price for Cango (NYSE: CANG) is $3.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cango (CANG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2021.

Q

When is Cango (NYSE:CANG) reporting earnings?

A

Cango’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Cango (CANG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cango.

Q

What sector and industry does Cango (CANG) operate in?

A

Cango is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.