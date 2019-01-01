|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cango (NYSE: CANG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cango’s space includes: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB), iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI), PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ).
The latest price target for Cango (NYSE: CANG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.80 expecting CANG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cango (NYSE: CANG) is $3.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2021.
Cango’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cango.
Cango is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.