Range
1.56 - 1.67
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/2.7M
Div / Yield
0.06/3.85%
52 Wk
1.4 - 4.05
Mkt Cap
323.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.56
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
194.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Nordic American Tankers Ltd owns and operates double hull crude oil tankers. It is an international tanker company that owns double-hull Suezmax tankers. It operates vessels in the spot market or on spot market-related charters pursuant to cooperative arrangements with third parties. The company's fleet consists of crude oil tankers, and all of its vessels are employed in the spot market. The company has only one type of vessel - Suezmax crude oil tankers. It operates in markets that are very competitive and based mainly on supply and demand.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV21.100M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.220 -0.0600
REV15.290M9.313M-5.977M

Nordic American Tankers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nordic American Tankers (NAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nordic American Tankers's (NAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nordic American Tankers (NAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) was reported by Jefferies on November 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.25 expecting NAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.14% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nordic American Tankers (NAT)?

A

The stock price for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) is $1.665 last updated Today at 6:15:14 PM.

Q

Does Nordic American Tankers (NAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

Q

When is Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) reporting earnings?

A

Nordic American Tankers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Nordic American Tankers (NAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nordic American Tankers.

Q

What sector and industry does Nordic American Tankers (NAT) operate in?

A

Nordic American Tankers is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.