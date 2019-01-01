Nordic American Tankers Ltd owns and operates double hull crude oil tankers. It is an international tanker company that owns double-hull Suezmax tankers. It operates vessels in the spot market or on spot market-related charters pursuant to cooperative arrangements with third parties. The company's fleet consists of crude oil tankers, and all of its vessels are employed in the spot market. The company has only one type of vessel - Suezmax crude oil tankers. It operates in markets that are very competitive and based mainly on supply and demand.