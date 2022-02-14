 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 11:48am   Comments
During Monday's session, 291 companies made new 52-week lows.

Also check out this: Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

Noteable 52-Week Lows And Highs:

  • SAP (NYSE:SAP) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the biggest loser, trading down 19.16% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Monday:

  • SAP (NYSE:SAP) shares made a new 52-week low of $118.09 on Monday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $92.91. Shares traded down 0.67%.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock set a new 52-week low of $155.36 on Monday, moving down 2.45%.
  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shares made a new 52-week low of $61.04 on Monday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.99%.
  • VF (NYSE:VFC) shares made a new 52-week low of $60.20 on Monday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • AES (NYSE:AES) stock hit $21.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares set a new yearly low of $44.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.18. Shares traded down 2.1%.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Monday morning, moving down 2.08%.
  • UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares set a new yearly low of $37.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.68 on Monday. The stock was down 2.1% for the day.
  • Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) stock drifted down 2.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.40.
  • IAA (NYSE:IAA) shares hit a yearly low of $34.27. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares moved up 1.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.96, drifting up 1.28%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares fell to $13.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.
  • Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares hit a yearly low of $37.89. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares moved down 1.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.19, drifting down 1.08%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares were down 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.87.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares moved down 0.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $50.13, drifting down 0.78%.
  • FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.02.
  • EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) stock hit $69.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.24%.
  • Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.42 on Monday, moving down 1.14%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) stock hit $15.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%.
  • TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%.
  • Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) shares moved up 0.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.90, drifting up 0.4%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.72 on Monday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock hit $16.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.55%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares set a new yearly low of $13.60 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares hit a yearly low of $12.89. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.96 and moving down 1.04%.
  • Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $48.99. Shares traded down 0.45%.
  • EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.13. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock drifted down 0.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $40.40.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Monday, moving down 1.18%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares set a new yearly low of $13.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.45. The stock traded down 0.22%.
  • BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.18. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.64.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares set a new yearly low of $13.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (NYSE:PTA) shares moved down 0.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.00, drifting down 0.32%.
  • Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.24. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares fell to $15.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.36%.
  • ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) stock hit $4.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.54. The stock traded down 0.91%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.38 on Monday morning, moving down 1.13%.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.95. The stock traded down 0.1%.
  • Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.93 on Monday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) stock drifted down 1.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.75.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:FFC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.77 and moving down 1.32%.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.10. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • DoubleLine Yield Opp (NYSE:DLY) shares hit a yearly low of $17.43. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal (NYSE:NDMO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.79 and moving down 1.0%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.
  • Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock drifted down 0.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.32.
  • Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $53.37 and moving down 1.89%.
  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares made a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Monday. The stock was down 3.5% for the day.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.38 on Monday, moving down 0.98%.
  • ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares were down 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.71.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25.
  • FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (NYSE:FTHY) stock hit a yearly low of $18.26. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares fell to $10.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.91 on Monday. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares set a new yearly low of $11.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.59. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) shares moved down 1.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.89, drifting down 1.15%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.22. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock drifted down 1.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.01.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE:NBB) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Monday, moving down 0.59%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares moved down 4.9% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.23, drifting down 4.9%.
  • ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) stock drifted up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.90.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
  • Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.33.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock hit a yearly low of $13.71. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.46. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares set a new yearly low of $14.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.70. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • Western Asset Managed (NYSE:MMU) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Monday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares made a new 52-week low of $22.51 on Monday. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE:NQP) shares moved down 0.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.38, drifting down 0.66%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.45 on Monday, moving down 1.11%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPI) stock drifted down 0.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.60.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.91. Shares traded down 1.0%.
  • Allspring Income (AMEX:EAD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) stock hit $13.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.54%.
  • Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Monday morning, moving up 0.6%.
  • Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.49. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Weber (NYSE:WEBR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.56 and moving down 15.09%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.44 and moving down 0.67%.
  • Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Monday morning, moving down 3.35%.
  • First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) stock hit $13.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.59%.
  • Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.12.
  • Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.36. Shares traded down 0.79%.
  • DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.66. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) stock hit a yearly low of $3.98. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) stock drifted down 0.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.23.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock drifted down 0.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.09.
  • Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.70 on Monday, moving up 0.11%.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.25 on Monday morning, moving down 2.02%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.98. Shares traded down 0.37%.
  • Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.12 on Monday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) shares set a new yearly low of $6.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
  • Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.90. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Monday morning, moving down 2.01%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.88 on Monday. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) shares fell to $13.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.8%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) stock drifted down 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.23.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) shares fell to $7.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.
  • Power & Digital (NASDAQ:XPDB) shares set a new yearly low of $9.71 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) stock hit a yearly low of $44.00. The stock was down 19.16% for the day.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.75.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.05 on Monday. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE:JGH) shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.36.
  • Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.93. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares fell to $5.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.9%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares set a new yearly low of $13.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
  • Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.70. Shares traded down 3.43%.
  • Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) shares set a new yearly low of $20.05 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.74. The stock traded down 0.01%.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares hit a yearly low of $6.02. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
  • PIMCO California (NYSE:PCQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Monday morning, moving down 0.11%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVT) shares hit a yearly low of $13.64. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE:VPV) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Monday, moving down 1.39%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.56. The stock traded down 1.18%.
  • Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares moved up 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.57, drifting up 1.25%.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares fell to $2.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.67%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares hit a yearly low of $12.16. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Monday morning, moving down 0.69%.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) stock hit a yearly low of $20.02. The stock was down 7.18% for the day.
  • Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.43.
  • Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.66. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.49. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE:NPV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) stock hit $8.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.02%.
  • Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) shares moved down 1.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.60, drifting down 1.16%.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock drifted down 1.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10.
  • Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • Pearl Hldgs (NASDAQ:PRLH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.69 and moving down 1.82%.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) shares set a new yearly low of $14.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares fell to $1.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.
  • Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.85. The stock traded down 2.03%.
  • Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.05. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) shares fell to $9.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
  • Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Monday morning, moving up 2.21%.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) shares moved down 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.32, drifting down 0.67%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Monday. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) stock drifted down 0.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.10.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Monday, moving down 0.2%.
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.57. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Monday, moving up 1.73%.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.61. The stock was up 2.32% on the session.
  • New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.36.
  • Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock hit a yearly low of $7.15. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
  • Putnam Master (NYSE:PIM) shares fell to $3.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.
  • Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.95. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $16.82 and moving down 0.52%.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares were up 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.39.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares set a new yearly low of $6.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares fell to $7.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.25%.
  • Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE:NAZ) shares hit a yearly low of $13.98. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.39 on Monday, moving down 0.45%.
  • Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.34. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.68. Shares traded down 1.45%.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was up 6.36% on the session.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE:PFO) shares set a new yearly low of $11.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.80. Shares traded down 1.75%.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Monday, moving up 0.35%.
  • VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Monday, moving down 1.01%.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.26 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.13. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) shares set a new yearly low of $13.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.46% on the session.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.83 and moving down 0.26%.
  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.
  • Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.75%.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.06. Shares traded down 1.45%.
  • Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares moved down 0.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.75, drifting down 0.78%.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.
  • Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.53.
  • Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) stock hit $19.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.
  • Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.26. The stock traded down 3.67%.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.64 and moving down 1.74%.
  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.30 and moving down 4.4%.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock hit $2.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%.
  • Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) stock drifted up 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.26.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.45 on Monday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.49. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
  • iBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares were down 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.96 and moving down 1.64%.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock traded up 0.63%.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock drifted down 1.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47.
  • Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Monday, moving up 2.95%.
  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.37. The stock was down 8.23% on the session.
  • Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • Nuveen Multi-Market (NYSE:JMM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.76 and moving down 0.32%.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares fell to $2.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.25%.
  • Spark Networks (AMEX:LOV) shares set a new yearly low of $2.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.
  • mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) stock drifted down 2.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.66.
  • Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.65.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Monday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.
  • Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.64 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% on the session.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Monday, moving down 1.19%.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) stock drifted down 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31.
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Monday, moving down 8.96%.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock hit $0.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.37%.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock hit $1.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock drifted down 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday, moving up 0.15%.
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 3.21% on the session.
  • Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.40.
  • MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.20. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Dunxin Financial Hldgs (AMEX:DXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Monday morning, moving down 2.58%.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.
  • Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares fell to $2.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.33%.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares moved down 4.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.42, drifting down 4.05%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

