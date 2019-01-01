QQQ
Range
8 - 8.13
Vol / Avg.
100.6K/59.7K
Div / Yield
0.38/4.75%
52 Wk
8.02 - 9.88
Mkt Cap
259.4M
Payout Ratio
45.18
Open
8
P/E
9.52
EPS
0
Shares
32.2M
Outstanding
PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II is a closed-ended investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company portfolio of investment comprises of different sector investments such as healthcare, education, property, and others.


PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (PCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE: PCK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund's (PCK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (PCK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (PCK)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE: PCK) is $8.06 last updated Today at 8:56:26 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (PCK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (PCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (PCK) operate in?

A

PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.