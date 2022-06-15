ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 12:22 PM | 28 min read

 

Wednesday's session saw 269 companies set new 52-week lows.

52-Week Low Highlights:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 34.1% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Procter & Gamble PG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $130.17. Shares traded down 2.56%.
  • 3M MMM stock drifted down 0.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $133.62.
  • Illinois Tool Works ITW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $184.34. Shares traded down 0.6%.
  • HCA Healthcare HCA stock set a new 52-week low of $177.69 on Wednesday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Snap SNAP shares set a new yearly low of $11.88 this morning. The stock was up 6.68% on the session.
  • Ball BALL stock hit a yearly low of $64.36. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.
  • Vulcan Materials VMC stock set a new 52-week low of $149.76 on Wednesday, moving down 0.55%.
  • Northern Trust NTRS shares set a new 52-week low of $92.43. The stock traded down 0.74%.
  • Clorox CLX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $121.05 and moving down 2.63%.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock hit a yearly low of $56.56. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • Eastman Chemical EMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.36%.
  • Fidelity National Finl FNF shares fell to $36.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%.
  • James Hardie Industries JHX shares set a new 52-week low of $21.02. The stock traded down 4.2%.
  • SK Telecom Co SKM stock set a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Wednesday, moving down 1.37%.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW shares hit a yearly low of $14.64. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • Annaly Capital Management NLY shares fell to $5.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.62%.
  • Robinhood Markets HOOD stock hit $6.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%.
  • AGNC Investment AGNC shares set a new 52-week low of $10.50. The stock traded down 2.05%.
  • Sonoco Products SON shares hit a yearly low of $54.01. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • Cemex CX shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • Blackstone Secured BXSL shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.96.
  • Stericycle SRCL shares made a new 52-week low of $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares set a new 52-week low of $155.37. The stock traded down 1.15%.
  • Atotech ATC shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%.
  • Cohen & Steers CNS stock hit $64.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.97%.
  • Freshworks FRSH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NVG shares made a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY stock hit $47.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.16%.
  • Sprinklr CXM shares set a new 52-week low of $9.41. The stock traded up 2.49%.
  • Luminar Technologies LAZR stock hit $7.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%.
  • Sonos SONO stock set a new 52-week low of $18.90 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%.
  • Virtu Financial VIRT shares set a new yearly low of $22.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Viasat VSAT shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.00.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares made a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.77% for the day.
  • Arbor Realty Trust ABR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.94. Shares traded down 2.4%.
  • Chimera Investment CIM shares fell to $8.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.14%.
  • LGI Homes LGIH shares fell to $81.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value NUV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares set a new 52-week low of $12.05. The stock traded down 1.87%.
  • Two Harbors Investment TWO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.50. The stock traded down 2.04%.
  • Trinseo TSE shares made a new 52-week low of $39.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.
  • Cricut CRCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.18%.
  • PRA Group PRAA shares set a new 52-week low of $34.96. The stock traded down 0.17%.
  • Apollo Comml Real Est ARI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares made a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.
  • Ready Capital RC stock hit a yearly low of $11.52. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.
  • Jack In The Box JACK stock hit a new 52-week low of $61.50. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL stock hit $12.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%.
  • PennyMac Mortgage PMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.94%.
  • Custom Truck One Source CTOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.87. Shares traded down 6.51%.
  • New Mountain Finance NMFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.52. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.97%.
  • TriMas TRS shares moved up 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.61, drifting up 0.19%.
  • Cornerstone Strategic CLM shares fell to $8.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%.
  • BrightSpire Capital BRSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.39. Shares traded down 1.52%.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock drifted down 2.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.92.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded down 1.53%.
  • Brookfield Real Assets RA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.79%.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr MEG stock set a new 52-week low of $30.96 on Wednesday, moving down 3.15%.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.67 and moving up 0.43%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield MQY shares made a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • Redfin RDFN shares moved down 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.80, drifting down 0.12%.
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89.
  • NOVONIX NVX stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.99. The stock was down 10.03% on the session.
  • Redwood Trust RWT stock hit $7.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.62%.
  • Nexa Res NEXA stock drifted up 1.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.13.
  • PropertyGuru Group PGRU stock set a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Wednesday, moving down 1.53%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%.
  • Anterix ATEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.92%.
  • DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY stock set a new 52-week low of $14.40 on Wednesday, moving down 0.73%.
  • Apollo Investment AINV stock hit $10.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%.
  • Tremor Intl TRMR stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.89. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.33. The stock was up 2.74% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.84 and moving down 0.71%.
  • Ares Commercial Real ACRE stock hit $11.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%.
  • TrueBlue TBI stock hit $18.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.68%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP shares set a new yearly low of $13.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Erasca ERAS shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday, moving up 4.1%.
  • Gevo GEVO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday, moving down 6.72%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock hit a yearly low of $12.32. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock hit $10.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.
  • Community Health Systems CYH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.65%.
  • Taboola.com TBLA shares made a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new yearly low of $10.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ stock hit $9.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.92%.
  • Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.58. Shares traded down 1.11%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares made a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Aarons AAN stock hit a yearly low of $16.34. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
  • Cornerstone Total Return CRF shares hit a yearly low of $7.98. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
  • Opera OPRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.39 and moving down 0.34%.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares set a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock traded up 2.66%.
  • Crescent Capital BDC CCAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.02 and moving down 1.29%.
  • Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares moved up 1.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.25, drifting up 1.94%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ shares moved down 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.88, drifting down 0.53%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.72.
  • Gossamer Bio GOSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 3.32%.
  • National Presto Indus NPK stock set a new 52-week low of $62.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.48%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT EVN stock hit $10.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.46%.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.21%.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock set a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Wednesday, moving down 1.93%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality NAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.18. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • Global Business Travel GBTG stock hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
  • AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock set a new 52-week low of $3.64 on Wednesday, moving up 2.62%.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock was up 6.29% on the session.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares set a new yearly low of $11.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • UWM Hldgs UWMC shares set a new 52-week low of $3.34. The stock traded down 3.13%.
  • Mesoblast MESO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.02% for the day.
  • Glatfelter GLT shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • Clough Global Opps GLO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • loanDepot LDI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.25% for the day.
  • IRSA Inversiones y IRS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.50. Shares traded up 2.34%.
  • Angel Oak Financial FINS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.57. Shares traded down 1.08%.
  • Volta VLTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving down 0.32%.
  • Brightcove BCOV shares set a new yearly low of $6.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Seritage Growth Props SRG shares fell to $5.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%.
  • Porch Group PRCH shares set a new yearly low of $2.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares hit a yearly low of $2.56. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Weave Communications WEAV stock hit $3.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.0%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW stock drifted down 0.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.63.
  • Invesco Pennsylvania VPV shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.21.
  • Atlas Technical ATCX stock set a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Wednesday, moving down 0.85%.
  • EverQuote EVER stock hit a yearly low of $7.46. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.92. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
  • Doubleline Opportunistic DBL stock set a new 52-week low of $15.20 on Wednesday, moving down 2.25%.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD shares hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.
  • Nuveen Ohio Quality NUO shares moved down 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.34, drifting down 0.08%.
  • MFS Municipal IT MFM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.25. Shares traded down 1.31%.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock traded down 0.44%.
  • Autolus Therapeutics AUTL shares set a new yearly low of $2.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
  • Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM shares moved down 4.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 4.64%.
  • Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.35 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares hit a yearly low of $5.99. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP shares set a new yearly low of $10.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.83.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.89 and moving up 3.56%.
  • G. Willi-Food Intl WILC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.58 and moving down 2.65%.
  • Cleanspark CLSK stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS stock drifted down 2.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.48.
  • Invesco Bond VBF shares hit a yearly low of $15.20. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • VBI Vaccines VBIV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • Aberdeen Global Income ASGI shares set a new 52-week low of $17.71. The stock traded down 0.08%.
  • LiveVox Hldgs LVOX stock drifted down 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.68.
  • Hurco Companies HURC shares hit a yearly low of $24.29. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.01 and moving down 1.62%.
  • Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID shares set a new yearly low of $2.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.05%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity IAF stock hit a yearly low of $4.99. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Adagene ADAG stock hit a yearly low of $2.28. The stock was up 5.69% for the day.
  • First National FXNC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.49%.
  • CB Financial Services CBFV stock drifted down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.81.
  • Provident Financial Hldgs PROV shares set a new 52-week low of $14.00. The stock traded up 1.43%.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock was down 11.52% on the session.
  • Nuveen Mortgage & Inc JLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.43. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock drifted up 3.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.26.
  • Ellington Residential EARN stock hit $6.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.
  • Principal Real Estate Inc PGZ shares set a new 52-week low of $12.60. The stock traded down 0.86%.
  • Repro-Med Systems KRMD shares hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Codex DNA DNAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%.
  • Macquarie/First Trust Glb MFD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.03. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • ACRES Commercial Realty ACR shares fell to $8.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON stock drifted up 1.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.73.
  • Onion Global OG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 7.24% on the session.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares hit a yearly low of $3.95. The stock was down 19.78% on the session.
  • Angel Oak Dynamic DYFN shares made a new 52-week low of $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.
  • Frequency Electronics FEIM stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.98.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock drifted down 1.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43.
  • Akumin AKU shares fell to $0.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX stock hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 9.02% for the day.
  • IF Bancorp IROQ shares moved down 4.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.70, drifting down 4.1%.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.33%.
  • Exela Technologies XELA shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.
  • Shift Technologies SFT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 3.29%.
  • Agrify AGFY shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Lucira Health LHDX shares were down 7.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.37.
  • Nuveen Multi-Market JMM stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.97. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
  • Key Tronic KTCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock set a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Wednesday, moving down 2.52%.
  • DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.71. Shares traded up 2.23%.
  • Ballantyne Strong BTN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.18%.
  • Yoshitsu TKLF shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was up 5.2% on the session.
  • Sphere 3D ANY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.14%.
  • S&W Seed SANW stock drifted up 2.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05.
  • Venus Concept VERO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday, moving down 1.5%.
  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 3.9% on the session.
  • Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares set a new yearly low of $0.93 this morning. The stock was up 11.15% on the session.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
  • Eqonex EQOS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.21% for the day.
  • CLPS CLPS stock drifted up 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52.
  • Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Wednesday, moving down 7.17%.
  • enVVeno Medical NVNO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.35. The stock traded up 1.03%.
  • FSD Pharma HUGE stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.58. Shares traded up 1.54%.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares moved down 34.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81, drifting down 34.1%.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA stock drifted up 5.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.31. Shares traded down 2.72%.
  • Cumberland CPIX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Wireless Telecom Group WTT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock traded down 1.56%.
  • Applied Therapeutics APLT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • WaveDancer WAVD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.57 and moving up 3.99%.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares moved down 1.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 1.64%.
  • Talis Biomedical TLIS shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.
  • Renovacor RCOR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Wednesday, moving down 13.75%.
  • Astrotech ASTC shares set a new yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.
  • AEterna Zentaris AEZS shares hit a yearly low of $0.17. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares set a new yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.78. The stock was down 8.45% on the session.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock drifted up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.12 and moving down 21.2%.
  • Taoping TAOP shares hit a yearly low of $0.99. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • InspireMD NSPR shares fell to $1.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.59%.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.41%.
  • BIO-key Intl BKYI shares moved up 2.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63, drifting up 2.98%.
  • Locafy LCFY stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.
  • Advanced Human Imaging AHI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • Akerna KERN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.25% on the session.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was up 3.59% on the session.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals INM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving down 3.54%.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.55. Shares traded down 9.59%.
  • Aditxt ADTX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock traded down 20.9%.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved down 3.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68, drifting down 3.47%.

