Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 269 companies set new 52-week lows.

52-Week Low Highlights:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX .

. 180 Life Sciences ATNF was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 34.1% to reach its new 52-week low.

was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 34.1% to reach its new 52-week low. Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Procter & Gamble PG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $130.17. Shares traded down 2.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $130.17. Shares traded down 2.56%. 3M MMM stock drifted down 0.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $133.62.

stock drifted down 0.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $133.62. Illinois Tool Works ITW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $184.34. Shares traded down 0.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $184.34. Shares traded down 0.6%. HCA Healthcare HCA stock set a new 52-week low of $177.69 on Wednesday, moving up 1.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $177.69 on Wednesday, moving up 1.29%. Snap SNAP shares set a new yearly low of $11.88 this morning. The stock was up 6.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.88 this morning. The stock was up 6.68% on the session. Ball BALL stock hit a yearly low of $64.36. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $64.36. The stock was down 2.73% for the day. Vulcan Materials VMC stock set a new 52-week low of $149.76 on Wednesday, moving down 0.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $149.76 on Wednesday, moving down 0.55%. Northern Trust NTRS shares set a new 52-week low of $92.43. The stock traded down 0.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $92.43. The stock traded down 0.74%. Clorox CLX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $121.05 and moving down 2.63%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $121.05 and moving down 2.63%. SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock hit a yearly low of $56.56. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $56.56. The stock was up 0.05% for the day. Eastman Chemical EMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.36%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.36%. Fidelity National Finl FNF shares fell to $36.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%.

shares fell to $36.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%. James Hardie Industries JHX shares set a new 52-week low of $21.02. The stock traded down 4.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.02. The stock traded down 4.2%. SK Telecom Co SKM stock set a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Wednesday, moving down 1.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Wednesday, moving down 1.37%. Medical Properties Trust MPW shares hit a yearly low of $14.64. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.64. The stock was down 1.41% on the session. Annaly Capital Management NLY shares fell to $5.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.62%.

shares fell to $5.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.62%. Robinhood Markets HOOD stock hit $6.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%.

stock hit $6.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%. AGNC Investment AGNC shares set a new 52-week low of $10.50. The stock traded down 2.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.50. The stock traded down 2.05%. Sonoco Products SON shares hit a yearly low of $54.01. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $54.01. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. Cemex CX shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 1.4% on the session. Blackstone Secured BXSL shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.96.

shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.96. Stericycle SRCL shares made a new 52-week low of $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. Helen Of Troy HELE shares set a new 52-week low of $155.37. The stock traded down 1.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $155.37. The stock traded down 1.15%. Atotech ATC shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%. Cohen & Steers CNS stock hit $64.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.97%.

stock hit $64.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.97%. Freshworks FRSH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NVG shares made a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day. John Wiley & Sons WLY stock hit $47.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.16%.

stock hit $47.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.16%. Sprinklr CXM shares set a new 52-week low of $9.41. The stock traded up 2.49%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.41. The stock traded up 2.49%. Luminar Technologies LAZR stock hit $7.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%.

stock hit $7.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%. Sonos SONO stock set a new 52-week low of $18.90 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.90 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%. Virtu Financial VIRT shares set a new yearly low of $22.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Viasat VSAT shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.00.

shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.00. Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares made a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.77% for the day. Arbor Realty Trust ABR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.94. Shares traded down 2.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.94. Shares traded down 2.4%. Chimera Investment CIM shares fell to $8.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.14%.

shares fell to $8.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.14%. LGI Homes LGIH shares fell to $81.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%.

shares fell to $81.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%. Nuveen Municipal Value NUV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%. Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares set a new 52-week low of $12.05. The stock traded down 1.87%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.05. The stock traded down 1.87%. Two Harbors Investment TWO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.50. The stock traded down 2.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.50. The stock traded down 2.04%. Trinseo TSE shares made a new 52-week low of $39.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $39.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day. Cricut CRCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.18%. PRA Group PRAA shares set a new 52-week low of $34.96. The stock traded down 0.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.96. The stock traded down 0.17%. Apollo Comml Real Est ARI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%. Newegg Commerce NEGG shares made a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.63% for the day. Ready Capital RC stock hit a yearly low of $11.52. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.52. The stock was down 2.2% for the day. Jack In The Box JACK stock hit a new 52-week low of $61.50. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $61.50. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL stock hit $12.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%.

stock hit $12.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%. PennyMac Mortgage PMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.94%. Custom Truck One Source CTOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.87. Shares traded down 6.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.87. Shares traded down 6.51%. New Mountain Finance NMFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.52. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.52. The stock was down 1.6% on the session. Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.97%. TriMas TRS shares moved up 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.61, drifting up 0.19%.

shares moved up 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.61, drifting up 0.19%. Cornerstone Strategic CLM shares fell to $8.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%.

shares fell to $8.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%. BrightSpire Capital BRSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.39. Shares traded down 1.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.39. Shares traded down 1.52%. Latham Group SWIM stock drifted down 2.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.92.

stock drifted down 2.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.92. Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded down 1.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded down 1.53%. Brookfield Real Assets RA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.79%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.79%. Montrose Environmental Gr MEG stock set a new 52-week low of $30.96 on Wednesday, moving down 3.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.96 on Wednesday, moving down 3.15%. Lion Electric LEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.67 and moving up 0.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.67 and moving up 0.43%. Blackrock Muniyield MQY shares made a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day. Redfin RDFN shares moved down 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.80, drifting down 0.12%.

shares moved down 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.80, drifting down 0.12%. Oscar Health OSCR shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89.

shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89. NOVONIX NVX stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.99. The stock was down 10.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.99. The stock was down 10.03% on the session. Redwood Trust RWT stock hit $7.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.62%.

stock hit $7.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.62%. Nexa Res NEXA stock drifted up 1.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.13.

stock drifted up 1.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.13. PropertyGuru Group PGRU stock set a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Wednesday, moving down 1.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Wednesday, moving down 1.53%. Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%. Anterix ATEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.92%. DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY stock set a new 52-week low of $14.40 on Wednesday, moving down 0.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.40 on Wednesday, moving down 0.73%. Apollo Investment AINV stock hit $10.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%.

stock hit $10.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%. Tremor Intl TRMR stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.89. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.89. The stock was down 4.06% on the session. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.33. The stock was up 2.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.33. The stock was up 2.74% on the session. Invesco Municipal VMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.84 and moving down 0.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.84 and moving down 0.71%. Ares Commercial Real ACRE stock hit $11.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%.

stock hit $11.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%. TrueBlue TBI stock hit $18.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.68%.

stock hit $18.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.68%. Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP shares set a new yearly low of $13.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session. Erasca ERAS shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session. SoundHound AI SOUN stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday, moving up 4.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday, moving up 4.1%. Gevo GEVO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday, moving down 6.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday, moving down 6.72%. Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock hit a yearly low of $12.32. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.32. The stock was down 0.47% for the day. Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock hit $10.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.

stock hit $10.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%. Community Health Systems CYH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.65%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.65%. Taboola.com TBLA shares made a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day. Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new yearly low of $10.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Invesco Municipal VKQ stock hit $9.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.92%.

stock hit $9.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.92%. Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.58. Shares traded down 1.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.58. Shares traded down 1.11%. Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares made a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Aarons AAN stock hit a yearly low of $16.34. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.34. The stock was up 1.74% for the day. Cornerstone Total Return CRF shares hit a yearly low of $7.98. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.98. The stock was down 2.78% on the session. Opera OPRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.39 and moving down 0.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.39 and moving down 0.34%. Rigetti Computing RGTI shares set a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock traded up 2.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock traded up 2.66%. Crescent Capital BDC CCAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.02 and moving down 1.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.02 and moving down 1.29%. Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares moved up 1.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.25, drifting up 1.94%.

shares moved up 1.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.25, drifting up 1.94%. Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ shares moved down 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.88, drifting down 0.53%.

shares moved down 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.88, drifting down 0.53%. Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.72.

shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.72. Gossamer Bio GOSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%. Orchid Island Cap ORC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 3.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 3.32%. National Presto Indus NPK stock set a new 52-week low of $62.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $62.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.48%. Eaton Vance Municipal IT EVN stock hit $10.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.46%.

stock hit $10.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.46%. TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.21%. Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock set a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Wednesday, moving down 1.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Wednesday, moving down 1.93%. Nuveen New York Quality NAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.18. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.18. The stock was down 0.23% on the session. Global Business Travel GBTG stock hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was down 2.72% for the day. AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock set a new 52-week low of $3.64 on Wednesday, moving up 2.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.64 on Wednesday, moving up 2.62%. Sonder Holdings SOND stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock was up 6.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock was up 6.29% on the session. Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares set a new yearly low of $11.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. UWM Hldgs UWMC shares set a new 52-week low of $3.34. The stock traded down 3.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.34. The stock traded down 3.13%. Mesoblast MESO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.02% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.02% for the day. Glatfelter GLT shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was down 1.0% on the session. Clough Global Opps GLO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. loanDepot LDI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.25% for the day. IRSA Inversiones y IRS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.50. Shares traded up 2.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.50. Shares traded up 2.34%. Angel Oak Financial FINS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.57. Shares traded down 1.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.57. Shares traded down 1.08%. Volta VLTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving down 0.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving down 0.32%. Brightcove BCOV shares set a new yearly low of $6.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Seritage Growth Props SRG shares fell to $5.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%.

shares fell to $5.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%. Porch Group PRCH shares set a new yearly low of $2.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares hit a yearly low of $2.56. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.56. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Weave Communications WEAV stock hit $3.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.0%.

stock hit $3.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.0%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW stock drifted down 0.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.63.

stock drifted down 0.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.63. Invesco Pennsylvania VPV shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.21.

shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.21. Atlas Technical ATCX stock set a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Wednesday, moving down 0.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Wednesday, moving down 0.85%. EverQuote EVER stock hit a yearly low of $7.46. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.46. The stock was up 1.85% for the day. CURO Group Holdings CURO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.92. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.92. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. Doubleline Opportunistic DBL stock set a new 52-week low of $15.20 on Wednesday, moving down 2.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.20 on Wednesday, moving down 2.25%. BuzzFeed BZFD shares hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was down 3.74% on the session. Nuveen Ohio Quality NUO shares moved down 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.34, drifting down 0.08%.

shares moved down 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.34, drifting down 0.08%. MFS Municipal IT MFM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.25. Shares traded down 1.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.25. Shares traded down 1.31%. Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock traded down 0.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock traded down 0.44%. Autolus Therapeutics AUTL shares set a new yearly low of $2.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session. Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM shares moved down 4.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 4.64%.

shares moved down 4.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 4.64%. Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.35 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.35 and moving 0.0% (flat). Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares hit a yearly low of $5.99. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.99. The stock was down 3.22% on the session. RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP shares set a new yearly low of $10.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% on the session. Argo Blockchain ARBK shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.83.

shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.83. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.89 and moving up 3.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.89 and moving up 3.56%. G. Willi-Food Intl WILC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.58 and moving down 2.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.58 and moving down 2.65%. Cleanspark CLSK stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock was down 1.79% on the session. Cumulus Media CMLS stock drifted down 2.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.48.

stock drifted down 2.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.48. Invesco Bond VBF shares hit a yearly low of $15.20. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.20. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. VBI Vaccines VBIV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.24%. Aberdeen Global Income ASGI shares set a new 52-week low of $17.71. The stock traded down 0.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.71. The stock traded down 0.08%. LiveVox Hldgs LVOX stock drifted down 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.68.

stock drifted down 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. Hurco Companies HURC shares hit a yearly low of $24.29. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.29. The stock was down 0.51% on the session. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.01 and moving down 1.62%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.01 and moving down 1.62%. Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.

shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45. Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID shares set a new yearly low of $2.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session. Zepp Health ZEPP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.05%. Aberdeen Australia Equity IAF stock hit a yearly low of $4.99. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.99. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Adagene ADAG stock hit a yearly low of $2.28. The stock was up 5.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.28. The stock was up 5.69% for the day. First National FXNC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.49%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.49%. CB Financial Services CBFV stock drifted down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.81.

stock drifted down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.81. Provident Financial Hldgs PROV shares set a new 52-week low of $14.00. The stock traded up 1.43%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.00. The stock traded up 1.43%. Senti Biosciences SNTI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock was down 11.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock was down 11.52% on the session. Nuveen Mortgage & Inc JLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.43. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.43. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock drifted up 3.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.26.

stock drifted up 3.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.26. Ellington Residential EARN stock hit $6.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.

stock hit $6.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%. Principal Real Estate Inc PGZ shares set a new 52-week low of $12.60. The stock traded down 0.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.60. The stock traded down 0.86%. Repro-Med Systems KRMD shares hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 4.1% on the session. La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Codex DNA DNAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%. Macquarie/First Trust Glb MFD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.03. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.03. The stock was down 0.45% on the session. ACRES Commercial Realty ACR shares fell to $8.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.

shares fell to $8.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%. Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON stock drifted up 1.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.73.

stock drifted up 1.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.73. Onion Global OG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 7.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 7.24% on the session. Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares hit a yearly low of $3.95. The stock was down 19.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.95. The stock was down 19.78% on the session. Angel Oak Dynamic DYFN shares made a new 52-week low of $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.63% for the day. Frequency Electronics FEIM stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.98.

stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.98. SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock drifted down 1.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43.

stock drifted down 1.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43. Akumin AKU shares fell to $0.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%.

shares fell to $0.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%. GreenBox POS GBOX stock hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 9.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 9.02% for the day. IF Bancorp IROQ shares moved down 4.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.70, drifting down 4.1%.

shares moved down 4.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.70, drifting down 4.1%. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.33%. Exela Technologies XELA shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session. Shift Technologies SFT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 3.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 3.29%. Agrify AGFY shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session. Lucira Health LHDX shares were down 7.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.37.

shares were down 7.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.37. Nuveen Multi-Market JMM stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.97. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.97. The stock was down 0.17% on the session. Key Tronic KTCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%. Kirkland's KIRK stock set a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Wednesday, moving down 2.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Wednesday, moving down 2.52%. DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.71. Shares traded up 2.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.71. Shares traded up 2.23%. Ballantyne Strong BTN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.18%. Yoshitsu TKLF shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was up 5.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was up 5.2% on the session. Sphere 3D ANY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.14%. S&W Seed SANW stock drifted up 2.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05.

stock drifted up 2.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. Venus Concept VERO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday, moving down 1.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday, moving down 1.5%. Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 3.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 3.9% on the session. Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares set a new yearly low of $0.93 this morning. The stock was up 11.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.93 this morning. The stock was up 11.15% on the session. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. Eqonex EQOS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.21% for the day. CLPS CLPS stock drifted up 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52.

stock drifted up 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Wednesday, moving down 7.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Wednesday, moving down 7.17%. enVVeno Medical NVNO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.35. The stock traded up 1.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.35. The stock traded up 1.03%. FSD Pharma HUGE stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.

stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.58. Shares traded up 1.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.58. Shares traded up 1.54%. 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares moved down 34.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81, drifting down 34.1%.

shares moved down 34.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81, drifting down 34.1%. Cabaletta Bio CABA stock drifted up 5.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.

stock drifted up 5.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.31. Shares traded down 2.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.31. Shares traded down 2.72%. Cumberland CPIX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Wireless Telecom Group WTT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock traded down 1.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock traded down 1.56%. Applied Therapeutics APLT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). WaveDancer WAVD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.57 and moving up 3.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.57 and moving up 3.99%. Enjoy Technology ENJY shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares moved down 1.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 1.64%.

shares moved down 1.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 1.64%. Talis Biomedical TLIS shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 4.89% on the session. Renovacor RCOR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Wednesday, moving down 13.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Wednesday, moving down 13.75%. Astrotech ASTC shares set a new yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session. AEterna Zentaris AEZS shares hit a yearly low of $0.17. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.17. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares set a new yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session. Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.78. The stock was down 8.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.78. The stock was down 8.45% on the session. Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock drifted up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03.

stock drifted up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.12 and moving down 21.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.12 and moving down 21.2%. Taoping TAOP shares hit a yearly low of $0.99. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.99. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. InspireMD NSPR shares fell to $1.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.59%.

shares fell to $1.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.59%. Blackboxstocks BLBX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.41%. BIO-key Intl BKYI shares moved up 2.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63, drifting up 2.98%.

shares moved up 2.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63, drifting up 2.98%. Locafy LCFY stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 5.61% for the day. Advanced Human Imaging AHI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. Akerna KERN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.25% on the session. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was up 3.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was up 3.59% on the session. InMed Pharmaceuticals INM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving down 3.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving down 3.54%. WiSA Technologies WISA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.55. Shares traded down 9.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.55. Shares traded down 9.59%. Aditxt ADTX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock traded down 20.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock traded down 20.9%. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved down 3.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68, drifting down 3.47%.

