Range
11.36 - 11.76
Vol / Avg.
256.1K/975.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.62 - 26.5
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
255.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Sprinklr Inc is engaged in providing enterprise software that enables every customer-facing function across the front office, from Customer Care to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels. Its products include Modern Marketing and Advertising, Morden Research, Modern Care, Core Platform, and Developer portal among others.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.060 0.0300
REV120.800M127.056M6.256M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sprinklr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sprinklr (CXM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprinklr's (CXM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sprinklr (CXM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) was reported by Keybanc on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CXM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprinklr (CXM)?

A

The stock price for Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) is $11.67 last updated Today at 5:29:49 PM.

Q

Does Sprinklr (CXM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2005 to stockholders of record on October 24, 2005.

Q

When is Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) reporting earnings?

A

Sprinklr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Sprinklr (CXM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprinklr.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprinklr (CXM) operate in?

A

Sprinklr is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.