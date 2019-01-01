QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
21.46 - 21.7
Vol / Avg.
3.7K/4.8K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.58%
52 Wk
17 - 23.96
Mkt Cap
133.7M
Payout Ratio
25.81
Open
21.56
P/E
11.68
EPS
0.35
Shares
6.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 7:07AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First National Corp is a bank holding company of First Bank, which is a commercial bank. Its core offering includes loan, deposit, wealth management and other products and services. Loan products and services include personal loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans and commercial loans. Deposit products and services include checking and savings. The Bank's wealth management division offers estate planning, investment management of assets and retirement accounts.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.350
REV13.041M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First National (FXNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First National's (FXNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First National (FXNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First National

Q

Current Stock Price for First National (FXNC)?

A

The stock price for First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) is $21.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First National (FXNC) pay a dividend?

A

The next First National (FXNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) reporting earnings?

A

First National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is First National (FXNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First National.

Q

What sector and industry does First National (FXNC) operate in?

A

First National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.