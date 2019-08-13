Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 11:08am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 254 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

  • Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Global Vision Holdings (OTC: GVHIB).
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 8.54% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $12.48. Shares then traded down 0.48%.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares fell to $48.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.71%.
  • Bank Of China (OTC: BACHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session.
  • Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) shares fell to $48.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.28%.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $58.62 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.1% on the day.
  • BMW (OTC: BMWYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.47 today morning. The stock traded up 1.14% over the session.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) shares fell to $23.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.44%.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) shares set a new yearly low of $72.33 this morning. The stock was up 3.62% on the session.
  • Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) stock hit a yearly low of $46.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) shares hit a yearly low of $11.66 today morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.93 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.13%.
  • Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTC: JMHLY) shares hit a yearly low of $54.00 today morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $10.51. Shares then traded down 0.75%.
  • Nordea Bank (OTC: NRDBY) shares fell to $6.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.4%.
  • Nordea Bank (OTC: NBNKF) stock hit $6.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.25% over the course of the day.
  • Barclays (NYSE: BCS) shares moved down 0.15% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.77 to begin trading.
  • Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
  • BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTC: BHKLY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
  • CITIC (OTC: CTPCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%.
  • E.ON (OTC: EONGY) stock moved down 0.91% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.21 to open trading.
  • State Street (NYSE: STT) shares set a new yearly low of $51.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • Canon (NYSE: CAJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.27 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.52% over the rest of the day.
  • KBC (OTC: KBCSY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • KBC (OTC: KBCSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.81 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.27%.
  • Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGY) stock hit a yearly low of $21.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Continental (OTC: CTTAY) shares set a new yearly low of $12.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock moved up 1.66% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.38 to open trading.
  • Corning (NYSE: GLW) shares set a new yearly low of $27.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
  • A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $990.00 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.98% on the day.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.00, and later moved down 0.22% over the session.
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEF) shares were down 1.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.84.
  • China Railway (OTC: CWYCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $10.92. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC: SVNLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.04%.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.87 today morning. The stock traded up 0.08% over the session.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TYEKF) stock hit $10.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.74% over the course of the day.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) shares set a new yearly low of $10.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares hit a yearly low of $41.54 today morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.48 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.32% on the day.
  • Interactive Brokers Group (IEX: IBKR) stock hit $45.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.57% over the course of the day.
  • Swedbank (OTC: SWDBY) shares hit a yearly low of $13.00 today morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) shares moved down 0.68% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to begin trading.
  • Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.15 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares were down 0.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.33.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock moved up 0.21% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.85 to open trading.
  • Danske Bank (OTC: DNKEY) shares were down 0.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.82.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares moved down 1.6% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $129.50 to begin trading.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.
  • Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) shares hit a yearly low of $25.98 today morning. The stock was up 3.7% on the session.
  • Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.40 today morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • Sanlam (OTC: SLLDY) shares fell to $9.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.64%.
  • Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.08 today morning. The stock traded up 4.05% over the session.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $91.34. Shares then traded up 4.23%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) stock moved down 0.44% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.13 to open trading.
  • Daiwa Securities Group (OTC: DSEEY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) shares were up 2.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.01.
  • Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.94% on the day.
  • AIB Group (OTC: AIBRF) shares were down 4.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.90.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
  • EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares were down 0.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.31.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) shares set a new yearly low of $18.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) stock moved up 0.24% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.97 to open trading.
  • T&D Holdings (OTC: TDHOY) stock hit a yearly low of $4.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
  • Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.02% on the day.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 2.9% over the rest of the day.
  • Macy's (NYSE: M) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.94 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.38% on the session.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares set a new yearly low of $33.65 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.
  • SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $33.89, and later moved up 1.3% over the session.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $31.11, and later moved up 0.28% over the session.
  • Shoprite Holdings (OTC: SRGHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.65% over the rest of the day.
  • Fuchs Petrolub (OTC: FUPBY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • G4S (OTC: GFSZY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.35 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.81%.
  • G4S (OTC: GFSZF) stock hit $1.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.41% over the course of the day.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.
  • Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.9% over the rest of the day.
  • Sainsbury (J) (OTC: JSAIY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.16 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.47%.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.98 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.31% over the rest of the day.
  • Cathay Pacific Airways (OTC: CPCAY) shares hit a yearly low of $5.97 today morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) stock hit $16.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.65% over the course of the day.
  • United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $11.51, and later moved up 3.13% over the session.
  • AU Optronics (NYSE: AUO) stock hit a yearly low of $2.23 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) stock moved up 1.15% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $73.05 to open trading.
  • CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) stock hit $11.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.26% over the course of the day.
  • Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $33.90. Shares then traded down 0.88%.
  • Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares moved up 3.01% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $152.33 to begin trading.
  • YY (NASDAQ: YY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $51.04, and later moved up 3.46% over the session.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares fell to $7.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.35%.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $13.22. Shares then traded up 2.01%.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) shares moved up 2.45% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.64 to begin trading.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock moved up 0.54% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.60 to open trading.
  • Yuexiu Property Co (OTC: YUEXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.19 this morning. The stock was down 7.32% for the day.
  • Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTC: BJCHF) stock hit $0.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.96% over the course of the day.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $24.90. Shares then traded up 3.17%.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.81 today morning. The stock traded up 0.38% over the session.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.53 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.35% over the rest of the day.
  • Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) shares moved down 0.04% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.17 to begin trading.
  • Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares moved up 2.96% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.44 to begin trading.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $50.58. Shares then traded up 0.86%.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.98 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 3.9% over the rest of the day.
  • Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) shares moved up 2.08% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $88.62 to begin trading.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.37 today morning. The stock traded up 6.7% over the session.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock moved up 3.52% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.44 to open trading.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) stock hit $9.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.83% over the course of the day.
  • Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $14.04. Shares then traded down 39.52%.
  • Box (NYSE: BOX) shares fell to $13.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.97%.
  • Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.69 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.29% on the day.
  • Frank's International (NYSE: FI) shares fell to $4.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.59%.
  • Samsonite International (OTC: SMSOF) shares fell to $8.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.38%.
  • Samsonite International (OTC: SMSEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.55% on the day.
  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares fell to $22.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.7%.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $38.73 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.51% on the day.
  • Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) stock moved up 1.64% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.16 to open trading.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares hit a yearly low of $44.37 today morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.
  • Life Healthcare Group (OTC: LTGHY) stock hit $5.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Topcon (OTC: TOPCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.89 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.48% on the day.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares moved up 5.83% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.27 to begin trading.
  • The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) stock hit a yearly low of $17.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
  • KUKA (OTC: KUKAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $43.83. Shares then traded down 0.41%.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.08 today morning. The stock traded up 1.79% over the session.
  • Olin (NYSE: OLN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.73 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.
  • TV Asahi Holdings (OTC: TVAHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.62% over the rest of the day.
  • Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.63 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.63%.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
  • Dixons Carphone (OTC: DSITF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.8%.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) shares hit a yearly low of $26.99 today morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.65 today morning. The stock traded up 2.56% over the session.
  • Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (OTC: DSFGY) stock hit a yearly low of $11.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) stock hit a yearly low of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 7.09% for the day.
  • Blue Prism Group (OTC: BPRMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.50 today morning. The stock traded down 7.51% over the session.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shares were up 8.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.09.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock moved down 2.24% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.31 to open trading.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares moved up 3.21% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.27 to begin trading.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock hit $11.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.45% over the course of the day.
  • Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares hit a yearly low of $26.11 today morning. The stock was up 4.71% on the session.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.98. Shares then traded down 34.5%.
  • Verso (NYSE: VRS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.52 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.
  • Li & Fung (OTC: LFUGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 6.79% on the session.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.63 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 2.32% over the rest of the day.
  • Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.50 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.62% on the day.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.68 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.47% on the day.
  • Russel Metals (OTC: RUSMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
  • Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.54 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.92%.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $12.21. Shares then traded up 3.85%.
  • Stelco Holdings (OTC: STZHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.7%.
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares were up 4.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.32.
  • Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.88%.
  • McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.84 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 2.81% over the rest of the day.
  • Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares hit a yearly low of $16.25 today morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • Motus Hldgs (OTC: MOTUY) stock moved down 3.97% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.35 to open trading.
  • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.35%.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) shares were up 2.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.92.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 6.21% over the rest of the day.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.36 today morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares set a new yearly low of $27.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.00 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.53 today morning. The stock traded up 1.85% over the session.
  • Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) stock hit a yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was up 5.85% for the day.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.
  • Cott (NYSE: COT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $12.16, and later moved up 0.53% over the session.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.92 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.06% on the day.
  • Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) shares hit a yearly low of $15.70 today morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares moved up 0.18% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.70 to begin trading.
  • Genesco (NYSE: GCO) stock hit a yearly low of $35.07 this morning. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) stock hit a yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
  • Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares hit a yearly low of $8.91 today morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares were up 2.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.81.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock moved down 0.43% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.52 to open trading.
  • Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock moved up 3.06% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.23 to open trading.
  • Birchcliff Energy (OTC: BIREF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.65 today morning. The stock traded down 2.94% over the session.
  • QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.59 today morning. The stock traded up 4.37% over the session.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock hit $2.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.41% over the course of the day.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.48. Shares then traded up 0.4%.
  • Nampak (OTC: NPKLY) shares fell to $0.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.02%.
  • Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) shares fell to $5.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.67%.
  • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) stock moved up 1.37% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.43 to open trading.
  • SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.99 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.34% on the day.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.6% on the day.
  • Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $45.09. Shares then traded down 0.16%.
  • Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.26, and later moved up 0.52% over the session.
  • Tidewater Midstream (OTC: TWMIF) shares moved down 2.43% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.89 to begin trading.
  • Cambridge (NASDAQ: CATC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.23 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.27, and later moved up 6.67% over the session.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.92 today morning. The stock traded up 2.35% over the session.
  • 111 (NASDAQ: YI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was down 7.38% on the session.
  • ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ: SREV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was up 4.05% for the day.
  • RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) stock hit $3.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.58% over the course of the day.
  • Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.09. Shares then traded down 1.96%.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.02. Shares then traded down 7.14%.
  • JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.25%.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares were up 5.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.19.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Atento (NYSE: ATTO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
  • Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) shares fell to $5.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.56%.
  • Cequence Energy (OTC: CEQXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.83% on the session.
  • Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.59. Shares then traded down 4.64%.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.
  • Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.93 today morning. The stock traded up 0.49% over the session.
  • Drone Delivery Canada (OTC: TAKOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
  • Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) shares moved up 7.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.49 to begin trading.
  • Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.69%.
  • Greenbrook TMS (OTC: GBOKF) stock hit $1.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.77% over the course of the day.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics (OTC: CRTPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45 today morning. The stock traded up 0.92% over the session.
  • Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.63% over the rest of the day.
  • Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.57% on the day.
  • InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.14% on the day.
  • ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.6%.
  • Issuer Direct (AMEX: ISDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.10 today morning. The stock traded up 1.06% over the session.
  • Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.68%.
  • Elio Motors (OTC: ELIO) stock moved down 13.04% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.02 to open trading.
  • Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.
  • Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) stock moved down 27.48% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
  • School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) shares fell to $5.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 35.78%.
  • Terrax Minerals (OTC: TRXXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.13 today morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.28 today morning. The stock traded down 3.54% over the session.
  • Mali Lithium (OTC: EEYMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 22.22% over the session.
  • Transcanna Holdings (OTC: TCNAF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.84.
  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares were down 63.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46 today morning. The stock traded down 3.06% over the session.
  • eMagin (AMEX: EMAN) shares were down 15.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.40.
  • GEO JS Tech (OTC: GJST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • American Lithium (OTC: LIACF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares were down 3.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.45.
  • Comstock Mining (AMEX: LODE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 10.65% on the session.
  • Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 1.6%.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) stock hit $0.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.64% over the course of the day.
  • Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.13% for the day.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.30. Shares then traded down 1.15%.
  • KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00028.
  • Antilia Group (OTC: AGGG) stock hit a yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 6.94% for the day.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.05 today morning. The stock was down 8.49% on the session.
  • Industrial Services (NASDAQ: IDSA) stock hit $0.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.42%.
  • Mentor Capital (OTC: MNTR) shares fell to $0.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock was down 39.68% for the day.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) stock hit $0.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 7.3% over the course of the day.
  • Medifocus (OTC: MDFZF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 48.51% over the rest of the day.
  • LM Funding America (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.98 today morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • Newport Gold (OTC: NWPG) stock hit $0.0021 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 58.0% over the course of the day.
  • XSport Global (OTC: XSPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Crown Mining (OTC: CWMZF) stock moved down 8.8% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
  • Cache Elite (OTC: ILUS) shares fell to $0.0013 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.76%.
  • Global Enter Hldgs (OTC: GBHL) shares moved down 7.14% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0013 to begin trading.
  • CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Start Scientific (OTC: STSC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
  • Global Vision Holdings (OTC: GVHIB) stock hit $0.0009 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 52.63% over the course of the day.

