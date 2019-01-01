QQQ
Range
0.35 - 0.37
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/5.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
231.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.35
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
652.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 9:17AM
Petroteq Energy Inc is a fully integrated oil and gas company focused on the development and implementation of new proprietary technology for oil extraction. The company operated in two reportable segments being Oil Extraction and Processing Operations and Mining Operations. It generates revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon.

Petroteq Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petroteq Energy (OTCPK: PQEFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petroteq Energy's (PQEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petroteq Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petroteq Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Petroteq Energy (PQEFF)?

A

The stock price for Petroteq Energy (OTCPK: PQEFF) is $0.355 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petroteq Energy.

Q

When is Petroteq Energy (OTCPK:PQEFF) reporting earnings?

A

Petroteq Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petroteq Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) operate in?

A

Petroteq Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.