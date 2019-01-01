QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.3K
Div / Yield
0.03/3.14%
52 Wk
0.61 - 1.26
Mkt Cap
339.3M
Payout Ratio
19.05
Open
-
P/E
6.06
EPS
0.01
Shares
340.3M
Outstanding
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities. Its business consist of Midstream; Downstream; Marketing and extraction and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Marketing and extraction segment.

Tidewater Midstream Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tidewater Midstream (TWMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tidewater Midstream (OTCPK: TWMIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tidewater Midstream's (TWMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tidewater Midstream.

Q

What is the target price for Tidewater Midstream (TWMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tidewater Midstream

Q

Current Stock Price for Tidewater Midstream (TWMIF)?

A

The stock price for Tidewater Midstream (OTCPK: TWMIF) is $0.9971 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:14:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tidewater Midstream (TWMIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Tidewater Midstream (OTCPK:TWMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Tidewater Midstream does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tidewater Midstream (TWMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tidewater Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does Tidewater Midstream (TWMIF) operate in?

A

Tidewater Midstream is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.