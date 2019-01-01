QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.05/3.94%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Currys PLC formerly Dixons Carphone PLC is a European electrical and telecommunication retailer. Dixons Carphone's main brands are Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World and Dixons Travel in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Elkjop, Elkjop Phonehouse, Elgiganten, Elgiganten Phone House, Gigantti, and Lefdal in the Nordic countries; Kotsovolos in Greece; and Phone House in Spain. The key service brands contain Knowhow in the U.K., Ireland, and the Nordics, and Geek Squad in the U.K., Ireland, and Spain. The firm also provides business-to-business services.

Currys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Currys (DSITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Currys (OTCPK: DSITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Currys's (DSITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Currys.

Q

What is the target price for Currys (DSITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Currys

Q

Current Stock Price for Currys (DSITF)?

A

The stock price for Currys (OTCPK: DSITF) is $1.39 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:24:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Currys (DSITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Currys.

Q

When is Currys (OTCPK:DSITF) reporting earnings?

A

Currys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Currys (DSITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Currys.

Q

What sector and industry does Currys (DSITF) operate in?

A

Currys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.