|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Currys (OTCPK: DSITF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Currys.
There is no analysis for Currys
The stock price for Currys (OTCPK: DSITF) is $1.39 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:24:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Currys.
Currys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Currys.
Currys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.