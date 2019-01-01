Currys PLC formerly Dixons Carphone PLC is a European electrical and telecommunication retailer. Dixons Carphone's main brands are Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World and Dixons Travel in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Elkjop, Elkjop Phonehouse, Elgiganten, Elgiganten Phone House, Gigantti, and Lefdal in the Nordic countries; Kotsovolos in Greece; and Phone House in Spain. The key service brands contain Knowhow in the U.K., Ireland, and the Nordics, and Geek Squad in the U.K., Ireland, and Spain. The firm also provides business-to-business services.