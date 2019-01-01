QQQ
Nordea is a universal Nordic bank which generates most of its income (63%) through vanilla lending products such as mortgages, household loans and corporate loans. The bank is also a leading equity and debt underwriter and issuer specialized in the Nordics, generating roughly one tenth of the group's income. Nordea also offers life and pension, savings and asset management, as well as private banking services to high-net-worth individuals. It operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway.


Nordea Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nordea Bank (NBNKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nordea Bank (OTCPK: NBNKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nordea Bank's (NBNKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nordea Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Nordea Bank (NBNKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nordea Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Nordea Bank (NBNKF)?

A

The stock price for Nordea Bank (OTCPK: NBNKF) is $12.09 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:34:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nordea Bank (NBNKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nordea Bank.

Q

When is Nordea Bank (OTCPK:NBNKF) reporting earnings?

A

Nordea Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nordea Bank (NBNKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nordea Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Nordea Bank (NBNKF) operate in?

A

Nordea Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.