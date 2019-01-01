QQQ
A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Denmark-listed global conglomerate involved in global trade, shipping, and energy. Maersk Line, the largest contributor to group revenue and earnings, has been the largest container shipping company globally for more than 20 years. Maersk was founded in 1904 and has since been run by the Moller-Maersk family, which currently holds slightly more than 50% of the share capital. The group has been active over the past few years in divesting noncore operations, such as its long-standing stakes in Danske Bank and Dansk Supermarked as well as its oil and gas operations.

A. P. Moller Maersk Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A. P. Moller Maersk (OTCPK: AMKAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A. P. Moller Maersk's (AMKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for A. P. Moller Maersk.

Q

What is the target price for A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for A. P. Moller Maersk

Q

Current Stock Price for A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKAF)?

A

The stock price for A. P. Moller Maersk (OTCPK: AMKAF) is $3200.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for A. P. Moller Maersk.

Q

When is A. P. Moller Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) reporting earnings?

A

A. P. Moller Maersk does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A. P. Moller Maersk.

Q

What sector and industry does A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKAF) operate in?

A

A. P. Moller Maersk is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.