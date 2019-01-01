QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Global Entertainment Holdings Inc is an independent entertainment content production and distribution company. It is engaged in the production, financing, and sales of motion pictures and other entertainment-related content, conducted through its subsidiary. The firm also produces and distributes digital versatile discs packaged with manuscripts, music publishing, and merchandising.

Global Enter Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Enter Hldgs (GBHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Enter Hldgs (OTCPK: GBHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Enter Hldgs's (GBHL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Enter Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Global Enter Hldgs (GBHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Enter Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Enter Hldgs (GBHL)?

A

The stock price for Global Enter Hldgs (OTCPK: GBHL) is $0.0018 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Enter Hldgs (GBHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Enter Hldgs.

Q

When is Global Enter Hldgs (OTCPK:GBHL) reporting earnings?

A

Global Enter Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Enter Hldgs (GBHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Enter Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Enter Hldgs (GBHL) operate in?

A

Global Enter Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.