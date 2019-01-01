QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Genfit SA is a biotechnology company focused on metabolic and inflammatory diseases, with a particular focus on the liver and gastroenterology. The company's research and development activity relies on its expertise in modulating gene expression through nuclear receptors. Genfit utilizes acquisitions, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements in order to fund the further development of its products. The company conducts clinical trials in a variety of European and North American countries when advancing through stages of development.

Genfit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genfit (GNFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genfit's (GNFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genfit (GNFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting GNFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.51% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genfit (GNFT)?

A

The stock price for Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) is $4.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genfit (GNFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genfit.

Q

When is Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) reporting earnings?

A

Genfit’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is Genfit (GNFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genfit.

Q

What sector and industry does Genfit (GNFT) operate in?

A

Genfit is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.