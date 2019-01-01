|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Genfit’s space includes: Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX), Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS), Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE), Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA).
The latest price target for Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting GNFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.51% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) is $4.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Genfit.
Genfit’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Genfit.
Genfit is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.