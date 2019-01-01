QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.95 - 14.4
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
35.19
EPS
0.17
Shares
622.5M
Outstanding
Thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with steel operations and capital goods and services businesses. Its operations include automotive components manufacturing, contract engineering and component manufacturing for plant construction, elevator manufacturing, production of flat carbon steels, and materials services. The company is Germany's largest steelmaker, yet more than two thirds of its operations are situated outside Germany.

thyssenkrupp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy thyssenkrupp (TYEKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCPK: TYEKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are thyssenkrupp's (TYEKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for thyssenkrupp.

Q

What is the target price for thyssenkrupp (TYEKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for thyssenkrupp

Q

Current Stock Price for thyssenkrupp (TYEKF)?

A

The stock price for thyssenkrupp (OTCPK: TYEKF) is $9.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:48:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does thyssenkrupp (TYEKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for thyssenkrupp.

Q

When is thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) reporting earnings?

A

thyssenkrupp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is thyssenkrupp (TYEKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for thyssenkrupp.

Q

What sector and industry does thyssenkrupp (TYEKF) operate in?

A

thyssenkrupp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.