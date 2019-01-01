QQQ
KYN Capital Group Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiary is involved in real estate acquisitions, asset-based lending. It specializes in acquiring real estate under market value, and the equity that is available for being taken out as capital to be re-invested into, asset-based lending. The company provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals that provide adequate, and suitable collateral for a loan.

KYN Capital Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KYN Capital Group (KYNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KYN Capital Group (OTCPK: KYNC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KYN Capital Group's (KYNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KYN Capital Group.

Q

What is the target price for KYN Capital Group (KYNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KYN Capital Group

Q

Current Stock Price for KYN Capital Group (KYNC)?

A

The stock price for KYN Capital Group (OTCPK: KYNC) is $0.0038 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KYN Capital Group (KYNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KYN Capital Group.

Q

When is KYN Capital Group (OTCPK:KYNC) reporting earnings?

A

KYN Capital Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KYN Capital Group (KYNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KYN Capital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does KYN Capital Group (KYNC) operate in?

A

KYN Capital Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.