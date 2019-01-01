QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Ilustrato Pictures International Inc is an investment company operating in New York, London and Dubai focused on adding shareholder value by innovation and growth. The company is primarily focused on acquiring businesses in the Technology, Engineering, and Manufacturing space globally. It looks to acquire companies who have strong management and potential to grow rapidly and will benefit from cross-pollination of territories, products, and skills from other group companies.

Ilustrato Pictures Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ilustrato Pictures Intl (ILUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ilustrato Pictures Intl (OTCPK: ILUS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ilustrato Pictures Intl's (ILUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ilustrato Pictures Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Ilustrato Pictures Intl (ILUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ilustrato Pictures Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Ilustrato Pictures Intl (ILUS)?

A

The stock price for Ilustrato Pictures Intl (OTCPK: ILUS) is $0.136 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ilustrato Pictures Intl (ILUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ilustrato Pictures Intl.

Q

When is Ilustrato Pictures Intl (OTCPK:ILUS) reporting earnings?

A

Ilustrato Pictures Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ilustrato Pictures Intl (ILUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ilustrato Pictures Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Ilustrato Pictures Intl (ILUS) operate in?

A

Ilustrato Pictures Intl is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.