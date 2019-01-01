|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BMW (OTCPK: BMWYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BMW.
The latest price target for BMW (OTCPK: BMWYY) was reported by Barclays on March 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BMWYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BMW (OTCPK: BMWYY) is $34.31 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BMW.
BMW’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BMW.
BMW is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.