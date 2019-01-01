QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/54.7K
Div / Yield
0.77/2.25%
52 Wk
27.9 - 39.63
Mkt Cap
68B
Payout Ratio
10.62
Open
-
P/E
5.09
EPS
1.3
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 16, 2022, 1:37PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 3:06AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 14, 2021, 3:18PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 11:51AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 3:08PM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 5:42AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
In addition to being one of the world's leading premium light-vehicle manufacturers, BMW Group produces BMW motorcycles and provides financial services. Premium light-vehicle brands include BMW, Mini, and ultraluxury brand Rolls-Royce. Operations include 31 production facilities in 15 countries, with a sales network reaching over 140 countries. In 2020, worldwide sales volume exceeded 2.3 million automobiles and more than 179,000 motorcycles.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BMW Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BMW (BMWYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BMW (OTCPK: BMWYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BMW's (BMWYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BMW.

Q

What is the target price for BMW (BMWYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for BMW (OTCPK: BMWYY) was reported by Barclays on March 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BMWYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BMW (BMWYY)?

A

The stock price for BMW (OTCPK: BMWYY) is $34.31 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BMW (BMWYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BMW.

Q

When is BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) reporting earnings?

A

BMW’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is BMW (BMWYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BMW.

Q

What sector and industry does BMW (BMWYY) operate in?

A

BMW is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.