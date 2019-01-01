T&D Holdings Inc is a Japanese holding company. It manages life insurance business. The company has three reportable segments namely Taiyo Life Insurance Company, Daido Life Insurance Company and T&D Financial Life Insurance Company. Each of the segment focuses on different markets. Taiyo Life focuses on the retail households market, Daido Life focuses on the small- and medium-sized entities market and T&D Financial Life focuses on over-the-counter sales at financial institutions and other agents. The company earns the majority of its revenue from Taiyo Life Insurance Company and Daido Life Insurance Company.