QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 2.58
Mkt Cap
29.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
24.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 3:10PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures and markets cogeneration products including Natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, Air conditioning systems, and Water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. It operates in two business segments, Products and Services segment which designs, manufactures and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems and the Energy Production segment which sells energy in the form of electricity, heat, hot water and cooling. The company's customers include hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, municipal buildings, military installations and indoor growing facilities, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tecogen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tecogen (TGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tecogen (OTCQX: TGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tecogen's (TGEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tecogen.

Q

What is the target price for Tecogen (TGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tecogen (OTCQX: TGEN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting TGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 275.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tecogen (TGEN)?

A

The stock price for Tecogen (OTCQX: TGEN) is $1.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:03:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tecogen (TGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tecogen.

Q

When is Tecogen (OTCQX:TGEN) reporting earnings?

A

Tecogen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tecogen (TGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tecogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Tecogen (TGEN) operate in?

A

Tecogen is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.