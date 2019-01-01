Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures and markets cogeneration products including Natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, Air conditioning systems, and Water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. It operates in two business segments, Products and Services segment which designs, manufactures and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems and the Energy Production segment which sells energy in the form of electricity, heat, hot water and cooling. The company's customers include hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, municipal buildings, military installations and indoor growing facilities, among others.