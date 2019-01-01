|Date
The latest price target for Tecogen (OTCQX: TGEN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting TGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 275.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tecogen (OTCQX: TGEN) is $1.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:03:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tecogen.
Tecogen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tecogen.
Tecogen is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.