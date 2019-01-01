QQQ
Stelco Holdings Inc is a steel company. It is engaged in the production and selling of steel products for customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America. The company's product offering includes Stelco Hot Roll Products, Hot Roll Automotive, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100.

Stelco Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stelco Holdings (STZHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stelco Holdings (OTCPK: STZHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stelco Holdings's (STZHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stelco Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Stelco Holdings (STZHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stelco Holdings (OTCPK: STZHF) was reported by RBC Capital on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting STZHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stelco Holdings (STZHF)?

A

The stock price for Stelco Holdings (OTCPK: STZHF) is $27.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stelco Holdings (STZHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stelco Holdings.

Q

When is Stelco Holdings (OTCPK:STZHF) reporting earnings?

A

Stelco Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stelco Holdings (STZHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stelco Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Stelco Holdings (STZHF) operate in?

A

Stelco Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.