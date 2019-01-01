|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Russel Metals (OTCPK: RUSMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Russel Metals.
The latest price target for Russel Metals (OTCPK: RUSMF) was reported by Scotiabank on March 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.50 expecting RUSMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Russel Metals (OTCPK: RUSMF) is $24.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:33:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 3, 2006.
Russel Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Russel Metals.
Russel Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.