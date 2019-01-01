QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.88 - 24.13
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/3.8K
Div / Yield
1.2/4.78%
52 Wk
19.08 - 29.92
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
22.06
Open
23.88
P/E
4.65
EPS
1.62
Shares
63.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 9:40AM
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users. The energy products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves, and fittings, primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The steel distributors segment acts as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis. The company generates all of its revenue from the North American market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Russel Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Russel Metals (RUSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Russel Metals (OTCPK: RUSMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Russel Metals's (RUSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Russel Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Russel Metals (RUSMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Russel Metals (OTCPK: RUSMF) was reported by Scotiabank on March 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.50 expecting RUSMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Russel Metals (RUSMF)?

A

The stock price for Russel Metals (OTCPK: RUSMF) is $24.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:33:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Russel Metals (RUSMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 3, 2006.

Q

When is Russel Metals (OTCPK:RUSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Russel Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Russel Metals (RUSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Russel Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Russel Metals (RUSMF) operate in?

A

Russel Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.