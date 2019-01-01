QQQ
Listed in Hong Kong since 2000, Beijing Capital International Airport owns and operates Beijing's international airport, comprising three runways and three terminals. The company derives revenue from regulated aeronautical and relatively liberalized nonaeronautical operations. In 2018, the aeronautical business contributed 47% of total revenue while the nonaeronautical segment accounted for the rest. BCIA is 57% owned by Capital Airport Holding, a state-owned enterprise.

Beijing Cap Intl Airport Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTCPK: BJCHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Beijing Cap Intl Airport's (BJCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beijing Cap Intl Airport.

Q

What is the target price for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beijing Cap Intl Airport

Q

Current Stock Price for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHF)?

A

The stock price for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTCPK: BJCHF) is $0.71 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:53:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Cap Intl Airport.

Q

When is Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Beijing Cap Intl Airport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beijing Cap Intl Airport.

Q

What sector and industry does Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHF) operate in?

A

Beijing Cap Intl Airport is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.