Listed in Hong Kong since 2000, Beijing Capital International Airport owns and operates Beijing's international airport, comprising three runways and three terminals. The company derives revenue from regulated aeronautical and relatively liberalized nonaeronautical operations. In 2018, the aeronautical business contributed 47% of total revenue while the nonaeronautical segment accounted for the rest. BCIA is 57% owned by Capital Airport Holding, a state-owned enterprise.