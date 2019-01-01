QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Global Vision Holdings Inc is a United States based financial holding company. The company invests in green tech companies.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Vision Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global Vision Holdings (GVHIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Vision Holdings (OTCEM: GVHIB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Vision Holdings's (GVHIB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Vision Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Global Vision Holdings (GVHIB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Vision Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Vision Holdings (GVHIB)?

A

The stock price for Global Vision Holdings (OTCEM: GVHIB) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:48:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Vision Holdings (GVHIB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Vision Holdings.

Q

When is Global Vision Holdings (OTCEM:GVHIB) reporting earnings?

A

Global Vision Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Vision Holdings (GVHIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Vision Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Vision Holdings (GVHIB) operate in?

A

Global Vision Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.