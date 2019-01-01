QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/56.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
962K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
22.9M
Outstanding
Mentor Capital Inc acquires and provides liquidity for medical and social use cannabis companies. The company is operating an acquisition and investment business. It operates through two segments namely Cannabis and Medical Marijuana Segment and Facilities Operations related. The cannabis and medical marijuana segment include the operation of subsidiaries in the Cannabis and medical marijuana sector. Mentor's focus is medical and the company seeks to facilitate the application of cannabis to cancer wasting, calming seizures, Parkinson's disease, reducing ocular pressures from glaucoma, and blunting chronic pain.

Mentor Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mentor Capital (MNTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mentor Capital (OTCQB: MNTR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mentor Capital's (MNTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mentor Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Mentor Capital (MNTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mentor Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Mentor Capital (MNTR)?

A

The stock price for Mentor Capital (OTCQB: MNTR) is $0.0421 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mentor Capital (MNTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mentor Capital.

Q

When is Mentor Capital (OTCQB:MNTR) reporting earnings?

A

Mentor Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mentor Capital (MNTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mentor Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Mentor Capital (MNTR) operate in?

A

Mentor Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.