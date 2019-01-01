Mentor Capital Inc acquires and provides liquidity for medical and social use cannabis companies. The company is operating an acquisition and investment business. It operates through two segments namely Cannabis and Medical Marijuana Segment and Facilities Operations related. The cannabis and medical marijuana segment include the operation of subsidiaries in the Cannabis and medical marijuana sector. Mentor's focus is medical and the company seeks to facilitate the application of cannabis to cancer wasting, calming seizures, Parkinson's disease, reducing ocular pressures from glaucoma, and blunting chronic pain.