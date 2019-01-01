QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
GEO JS Tech Group Corp is a United States based mineral exploration company that procures and delivers commodities in the international market. The company along with its subsidiary engages in the mineral exploration of sand, stone, and iron mineral in Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GEO JS Tech Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GEO JS Tech Gr (GJST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GEO JS Tech Gr (OTCPK: GJST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GEO JS Tech Gr's (GJST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GEO JS Tech Gr.

Q

What is the target price for GEO JS Tech Gr (GJST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GEO JS Tech Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for GEO JS Tech Gr (GJST)?

A

The stock price for GEO JS Tech Gr (OTCPK: GJST) is $0.03 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:46:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GEO JS Tech Gr (GJST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEO JS Tech Gr.

Q

When is GEO JS Tech Gr (OTCPK:GJST) reporting earnings?

A

GEO JS Tech Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GEO JS Tech Gr (GJST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GEO JS Tech Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does GEO JS Tech Gr (GJST) operate in?

A

GEO JS Tech Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.