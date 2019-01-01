CITIC Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Comprehensive financial services; Advanced intelligent manufacturing; Advanced materials; New consumption and New-type urbanisation. It generates maximum revenue from the Comprehensive financial services segment. The Comprehensive financial services segment includes banking, trust, asset management, securities and insurance services. Its Advanced materials segment includes exploration, processing, and trading of resources and energy products, including crude oil, coal and iron ore, as well as manufacturing of special steels.