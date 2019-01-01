|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Lufthansa.
The latest price target for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKY) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DLAKY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKY) is $8.16 last updated Today at 6:46:51 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 16, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.
Deutsche Lufthansa’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Lufthansa.
Deutsche Lufthansa is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.