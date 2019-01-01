QQQ
Range
8.12 - 8.45
Vol / Avg.
26.6K/169.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.11 - 15.56
Mkt Cap
9.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 3:36PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 5:44AM
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Airlines
Deutsche Lufthansa is a European airline group. The company operates under the Lufthansa, Swiss Air, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings brands. In 2019, the company carried 145 million passengers to its network of 318 destinations globally. The group's main airport hubs are Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich. The company generated sales of EUR 36.4 billion in 2019.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

Deutsche Lufthansa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deutsche Lufthansa's (DLAKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Lufthansa.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKY) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DLAKY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKY) is $8.16 last updated Today at 6:46:51 PM.

Q

Does Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 16, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.

Q

When is Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche Lufthansa’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Lufthansa.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) operate in?

A

Deutsche Lufthansa is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.