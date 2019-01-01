QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
3.43/4.28%
52 Wk
69.1 - 99.22
Mkt Cap
33.4B
Payout Ratio
55.93
Open
-
P/E
11.48
EPS
1.56
Shares
416.9M
Outstanding
KBC was formed in 1998 by the merger of Belgian commercial bank Kredietbank, cooperative farmers bank CERA Bank, and cooperative insurer ABB Verzekering. KBC offers banking, insurance, and investment products. Belgium and the Czech Republic account for bulk of KBC's profits, while the bank has smaller operations in Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KBC Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KBC Group (KBCSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KBC Group (OTCPK: KBCSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KBC Group's (KBCSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KBC Group.

Q

What is the target price for KBC Group (KBCSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KBC Group

Q

Current Stock Price for KBC Group (KBCSF)?

A

The stock price for KBC Group (OTCPK: KBCSF) is $80 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KBC Group (KBCSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KBC Group.

Q

When is KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSF) reporting earnings?

A

KBC Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KBC Group (KBCSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KBC Group.

Q

What sector and industry does KBC Group (KBCSF) operate in?

A

KBC Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.