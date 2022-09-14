During Wednesday's session, 265 companies made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Alphabet GOOG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares dropped the most, trading down 43.13% to reach its new 52-week low.

shares dropped the most, trading down 43.13% to reach its new 52-week low. Westrock Coffee WEST saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:

Alphabet GOOG stock hit $104.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.09%.

stock hit $104.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.09%. Alphabet GOOGL shares set a new 52-week low of $103.66. The stock traded up 0.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $103.66. The stock traded up 0.24%. NVIDIA NVDA shares reached a new 52-week low of $129.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $129.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%. Intel INTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.17 and moving up 0.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.17 and moving up 0.6%. Charter Communications CHTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $377.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $377.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.34%. Capital One Financial COF shares were down 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $98.53.

shares were down 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $98.53. Welltower OP WELL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $73.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $73.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.11%. Digital Realty Trust DLR stock set a new 52-week low of $116.87 on Wednesday, moving down 2.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $116.87 on Wednesday, moving down 2.11%. Dow DOW shares set a new 52-week low of $46.38. The stock traded down 1.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $46.38. The stock traded down 1.9%. LyondellBasell Industries LYB stock drifted down 1.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $78.21.

stock drifted down 1.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $78.21. Rogers Communications RCI shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%. Church & Dwight Co CHD shares moved down 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $77.93, drifting down 0.89%.

shares moved down 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $77.93, drifting down 0.89%. Quest Diagnostics DGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $124.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $124.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.93%. Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new 52-week low of $93.41. The stock traded down 1.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $93.41. The stock traded down 1.56%. NortonLifeLock NLOK shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.48%. Paramount Global PARA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.32. Shares traded down 4.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.32. Shares traded down 4.48%. SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock hit a yearly low of $53.58. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $53.58. The stock was down 0.86% for the day. TransUnion TRU shares hit a yearly low of $70.83. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $70.83. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. CarMax KMX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $83.30. Shares traded up 0.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $83.30. Shares traded up 0.22%. Bio-Techne TECH stock hit a new 52-week low of $317.97. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $317.97. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Western Digital WDC shares set a new yearly low of $38.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $38.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Eastman Chemical EMN shares fell to $79.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.

shares fell to $79.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%. Lumen Technologies LUMN shares moved down 1.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.97, drifting down 1.42%.

shares moved down 1.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.97, drifting down 1.42%. Qorvo QRVO stock hit a yearly low of $84.88. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $84.88. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Korea Electric Power KEP stock drifted down 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.93.

stock drifted down 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.93. Lufax Holding LU shares made a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.64. Shares traded down 3.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.64. Shares traded down 3.22%. Whirlpool WHR shares reached a new 52-week low of $144.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $144.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.04%. SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved down 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.90, drifting down 0.03%.

shares moved down 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.90, drifting down 0.03%. Sealed Air SEE stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.65. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.65. The stock was down 1.84% on the session. Organon OGN stock drifted down 1.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.22.

stock drifted down 1.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.22. Lithia Motors LAD shares fell to $233.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%.

shares fell to $233.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%. MKS Instruments MKSI shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $92.36.

shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $92.36. Littelfuse LFUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $220.61. Shares traded up 0.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $220.61. Shares traded up 0.35%. Syneos Health SYNH stock drifted down 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.61.

stock drifted down 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.61. Braskem BAK stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Wednesday, moving down 1.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Wednesday, moving down 1.04%. Sotera Health SHC shares hit a yearly low of $15.17. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.17. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. Weibo WB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.65 and moving down 2.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.65 and moving down 2.21%. Integra Lifesciences IART shares set a new 52-week low of $46.15. The stock traded down 0.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $46.15. The stock traded down 0.33%. Evotec EVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.46%. Neogen NEOG shares set a new 52-week low of $15.99. The stock traded down 1.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.99. The stock traded down 1.48%. Atkore ATKR shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $79.55.

shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $79.55. Vontier VNT stock hit a yearly low of $20.70. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.70. The stock was up 0.72% for the day. Teradata TDC shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.44 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.44 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.36%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.22%. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares moved down 1.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $54.88, drifting down 1.43%.

shares moved down 1.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $54.88, drifting down 1.43%. Insight Enterprises NSIT shares moved down 1.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $81.37, drifting down 1.47%.

shares moved down 1.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $81.37, drifting down 1.47%. LXP Industrial Trust LXP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%. Helen Of Troy HELE shares moved down 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $111.59, drifting down 1.69%.

shares moved down 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $111.59, drifting down 1.69%. Brink's BCO shares were down 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.60.

shares were down 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.60. Blackbaud BLKB shares moved down 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.56, drifting down 0.95%.

shares moved down 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.56, drifting down 0.95%. Verint Systems VRNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.17. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.17. The stock was down 1.64% on the session. Perficient PRFT stock hit a yearly low of $69.15. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $69.15. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. TTEC Holdings TTEC stock drifted up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.30.

stock drifted up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.30. Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.58 and moving down 1.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.58 and moving down 1.52%. ESAB ESAB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%. CommVault Systems CVLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.59 and moving down 0.83%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.59 and moving down 0.83%. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.46. Shares traded up 0.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.46. Shares traded up 0.16%. Tronox Holdings TROX stock drifted down 3.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40.

stock drifted down 3.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40. Uniti Group UNIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.74. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.74. The stock was down 0.67% on the session. CarGurus CARG stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.81. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.81. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. MultiPlan MPLN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Wednesday, moving down 3.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Wednesday, moving down 3.0%. Central Garden & Pet CENTA shares made a new 52-week low of $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day. Owens & Minor OMI stock hit a yearly low of $25.20. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.20. The stock was down 5.71% for the day. Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA shares made a new 52-week low of $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. Nu Skin Enterprises NUS shares moved down 2.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.20, drifting down 2.82%.

shares moved down 2.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.20, drifting down 2.82%. Mueller Water Products MWA stock hit a yearly low of $10.82. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.82. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Angi ANGI shares moved down 6.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.29, drifting down 6.34%.

shares moved down 6.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.29, drifting down 6.34%. OPKO Health OPK shares set a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock traded up 0.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock traded up 0.24%. Maxar Technologies MAXR shares were down 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.56.

shares were down 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.56. Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.98 and moving down 1.09%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.98 and moving down 1.09%. GrafTech International EAF stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 4.97% for the day. EchoStar SATS shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.79.

shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.79. Kronos Worldwide KRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.88. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.88. The stock was down 3.43% on the session. Beyond Meat BYND shares set a new yearly low of $19.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session. Usana Health Sciences USNA stock drifted down 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.01.

stock drifted down 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.01. Patrick Industries PATK stock drifted up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $47.38.

stock drifted up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $47.38. Newegg Commerce NEGG shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.85.

shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.85. Saul Centers BFS shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.20.

shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.20. AMC Networks AMCX stock hit $22.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%.

stock hit $22.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%. SkyWest SKYW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.12 and moving down 2.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.12 and moving down 2.46%. Trinseo TSE shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.59.

shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.59. JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.05 and moving down 1.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.05 and moving down 1.21%. Vimeo VMEO stock drifted down 5.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11.

stock drifted down 5.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11. BrightView Holdings BV shares fell to $8.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.88%.

shares fell to $8.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.88%. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares fell to $38.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%.

shares fell to $38.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%. RPT Realty RPT stock hit a yearly low of $8.95. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.95. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. ContextLogic WISH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. The stock was down 3.02% on the session. Westrock Coffee WEST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.10. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.10. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Matthews International MATW shares fell to $24.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.19%.

shares fell to $24.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.19%. Standard Motor Products SMP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%. Forrester Res FORR stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.56. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.56. The stock was up 1.49% on the session. G-III Apparel Group GIII stock set a new 52-week low of $15.24 on Wednesday, moving down 3.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.24 on Wednesday, moving down 3.84%. CS Disco LAW stock hit a yearly low of $12.29. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.29. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Lion Electric LEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%. HUYA HUYA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%. Anterix ATEX stock hit a yearly low of $35.58. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.58. The stock was down 3.66% for the day. MarineMax HZO shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.99 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.99 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.25%. Tuya TUYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.16 and moving down 1.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.16 and moving down 1.27%. Lilium LILM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Wednesday, moving up 2.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Wednesday, moving up 2.8%. Interface TILE stock set a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Wednesday, moving down 1.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Wednesday, moving down 1.53%. Urstadt Biddle Properties UBP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.45%. Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $4.95. The stock traded down 2.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.95. The stock traded down 2.62%. Taboola.com TBLA shares set a new yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Kelly Services KELYA shares fell to $14.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.

shares fell to $14.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock hit $2.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.22%.

stock hit $2.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.22%. Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares made a new 52-week low of $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day. Farmers National Banc FMNB shares made a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day. Pitney Bowes PBI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.67. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.67. The stock was down 2.0% on the session. Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares hit a yearly low of $10.29. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.29. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. America's Car-Mart CRMT stock set a new 52-week low of $71.17 on Wednesday, moving down 2.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $71.17 on Wednesday, moving down 2.08%. I-MAB IMAB shares moved down 1.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.19, drifting down 1.57%.

shares moved down 1.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.19, drifting down 1.57%. Wheels Up Experience UP stock set a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Wednesday, moving down 2.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Wednesday, moving down 2.06%. 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares were down 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.95.

shares were down 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.95. Lovesac LOVE shares fell to $24.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%.

shares fell to $24.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%. OneSpan OSPN stock hit $9.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.1%.

stock hit $9.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.1%. Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares moved down 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95, drifting down 0.14%.

shares moved down 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95, drifting down 0.14%. Starry Group Holdings STRY shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was up 4.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was up 4.69% on the session. Bluegreen Vacations BVH shares made a new 52-week low of $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day. EHang Holdings EH shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.78%. Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.16 and moving up 0.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.16 and moving up 0.18%. Celularity CELU stock hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 5.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 5.99% for the day. Manitowoc Co MTW stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.98. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.98. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Cantaloupe CTLP stock hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 3.95% for the day. Container Store Group TCS shares moved down 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.87, drifting down 2.23%.

shares moved down 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.87, drifting down 2.23%. Lands' End LE stock drifted down 2.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.71.

stock drifted down 2.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.71. NI Holdings NODK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.70. The stock traded down 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.70. The stock traded down 0.47%. Kimball International KBAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.19 and moving down 0.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.19 and moving down 0.68%. Information Servs Gr III stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Duluth Holdings DLTH stock hit $7.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.95%.

stock hit $7.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.95%. Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.44. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.44. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was up 5.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was up 5.12% on the session. Red Violet RDVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.84 and moving down 0.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.84 and moving down 0.35%. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT shares set a new 52-week low of $10.81. The stock traded down 0.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.81. The stock traded down 0.68%. Landsea Homes LSEA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.47. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.47. The stock was down 1.6% on the session. Ouster OUST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.21. Shares traded down 3.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.21. Shares traded down 3.13%. Outbrain OB stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.85. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.85. The stock was down 2.9% on the session. AEye LIDR shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.36.

shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.36. LL Flooring Holdings LL shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.15.

shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.15. Intercure INCR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.51. Shares traded down 0.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.51. Shares traded down 0.65%. Western Asset Global Corp GDO shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.16.

shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.16. Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares hit a yearly low of $3.10. The stock was down 43.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.10. The stock was down 43.13% on the session. Rent the Runway RENT stock drifted down 3.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.65.

stock drifted down 3.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.65. WeTrade Group WETG shares moved down 4.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.91, drifting down 4.55%.

shares moved down 4.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.91, drifting down 4.55%. Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares made a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Monroe Cap MRCC shares hit a yearly low of $8.26. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.26. The stock was down 3.67% on the session. Enthusiast Gaming EGLX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.13 and moving down 0.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.13 and moving down 0.41%. Superior Gr of Cos SGC shares made a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 5.12%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 5.12%. Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.04. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.04. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. SuRo Capital SSSS stock drifted down 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.52.

stock drifted down 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.52. Republic First Bancorp FRBK stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 5.77% on the session. Citi Trends CTRN shares hit a yearly low of $18.93. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.93. The stock was up 1.88% on the session. TrueCar TRUE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day. Addentax Group ATXG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.81. Shares traded up 25.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.81. Shares traded up 25.49%. American Public Education APEI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.41%. Lightning eMotors ZEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.97. Shares traded down 0.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.97. Shares traded down 0.49%. Camber Energy CEI stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 3.1% for the day. Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd PFD shares moved down 0.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59, drifting down 0.58%.

shares moved down 0.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59, drifting down 0.58%. MISTRAS Group MG stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.65. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.65. The stock was up 0.52% on the session. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock drifted down 2.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.

stock drifted down 2.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.92.

shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.92. BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock hit a yearly low of $6.46. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.46. The stock was down 0.76% for the day. Momentus MNTS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock traded down 0.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock traded down 0.62%. eHealth EHTH shares fell to $4.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.62%.

shares fell to $4.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.62%. Vera Bradley VRA stock drifted down 2.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30.

stock drifted down 2.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30. First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares hit a yearly low of $3.19. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.19. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. Drive Shack DS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 0.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 0.97%. Express EXPR shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.25.

shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.25. Hempacco HPCO stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Wednesday, moving up 2.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Wednesday, moving up 2.35%. One Stop Systems OSS stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. Boxed BOXD stock drifted up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.

stock drifted up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. Kaleyra KLR stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.68%.

stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.68%. CorpHousing Group CHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%. Genius Gr GNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.74%. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares moved down 5.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.49, drifting down 5.38%.

shares moved down 5.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.49, drifting down 5.38%. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.81% on the session. Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock was down 7.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock was down 7.8% on the session. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.85. The stock traded down 3.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.85. The stock traded down 3.79%. Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday, moving down 3.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday, moving down 3.63%. Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.69 and moving up 0.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.69 and moving up 0.64%. Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF shares hit a yearly low of $9.95. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.95. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares made a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.94% for the day. Phoenix Motor PEV shares set a new 52-week low of $1.98. The stock traded down 1.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.98. The stock traded down 1.7%. Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF stock hit $1.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.

stock hit $1.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%. Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.85%. Wearable Devices WLDS shares moved down 16.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.27, drifting down 16.14%.

shares moved down 16.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.27, drifting down 16.14%. Soluna Holdings SLNH shares hit a yearly low of $2.38. The stock was down 10.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.38. The stock was down 10.53% on the session. Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.34. Shares traded down 2.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.34. Shares traded down 2.23%. Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.58 and moving down 17.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.58 and moving down 17.68%. Charles & Colvard CTHR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.07. Shares traded down 5.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.07. Shares traded down 5.28%. AirNet Technology ANTE shares fell to $0.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.09%.

shares fell to $0.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.09%. FingerMotion FNGR shares fell to $0.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.38%.

shares fell to $0.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.38%. Blue Star Foods BSFC shares moved down 4.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01, drifting down 4.72%.

shares moved down 4.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01, drifting down 4.72%. Caladrius Biosciences CLBS stock hit $0.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 21.58%.

stock hit $0.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 21.58%. Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 5.41% on the session. Forza X1 FRZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.78 and moving up 3.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.78 and moving up 3.55%. iSpecimen ISPC shares set a new yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. Freight Technologies FRGT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday, moving down 3.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday, moving down 3.35%. Aspen Gr ASPU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 19.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 19.43%. Siyata Mobile SYTA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving down 2.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving down 2.82%. Rubicon Technology RBCN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX shares fell to $1.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.28%.

shares fell to $1.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.28%. Mobilicom MOB stock hit $2.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%.

stock hit $2.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%. First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.68%.

