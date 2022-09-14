During Wednesday's session, 265 companies made new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Alphabet GOOG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares dropped the most, trading down 43.13% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Westrock Coffee WEST saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:
- Alphabet GOOG stock hit $104.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.09%.
- Alphabet GOOGL shares set a new 52-week low of $103.66. The stock traded up 0.24%.
- NVIDIA NVDA shares reached a new 52-week low of $129.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%.
- Intel INTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.17 and moving up 0.6%.
- Charter Communications CHTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $377.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.34%.
- Capital One Financial COF shares were down 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $98.53.
- Welltower OP WELL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $73.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.11%.
- Digital Realty Trust DLR stock set a new 52-week low of $116.87 on Wednesday, moving down 2.11%.
- Dow DOW shares set a new 52-week low of $46.38. The stock traded down 1.9%.
- LyondellBasell Industries LYB stock drifted down 1.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $78.21.
- Rogers Communications RCI shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.
- Church & Dwight Co CHD shares moved down 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $77.93, drifting down 0.89%.
- Quest Diagnostics DGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $124.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.93%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new 52-week low of $93.41. The stock traded down 1.56%.
- NortonLifeLock NLOK shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.48%.
- Paramount Global PARA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.32. Shares traded down 4.48%.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock hit a yearly low of $53.58. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
- TransUnion TRU shares hit a yearly low of $70.83. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- CarMax KMX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $83.30. Shares traded up 0.22%.
- Bio-Techne TECH stock hit a new 52-week low of $317.97. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- Western Digital WDC shares set a new yearly low of $38.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Eastman Chemical EMN shares fell to $79.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.
- Lumen Technologies LUMN shares moved down 1.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.97, drifting down 1.42%.
- Qorvo QRVO stock hit a yearly low of $84.88. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- Korea Electric Power KEP stock drifted down 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.93.
- Lufax Holding LU shares made a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.64. Shares traded down 3.22%.
- Whirlpool WHR shares reached a new 52-week low of $144.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.04%.
- SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved down 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.90, drifting down 0.03%.
- Sealed Air SEE stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.65. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
- Organon OGN stock drifted down 1.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.22.
- Lithia Motors LAD shares fell to $233.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%.
- MKS Instruments MKSI shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $92.36.
- Littelfuse LFUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $220.61. Shares traded up 0.35%.
- Syneos Health SYNH stock drifted down 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.61.
- Braskem BAK stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Wednesday, moving down 1.04%.
- Sotera Health SHC shares hit a yearly low of $15.17. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
- Weibo WB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.65 and moving down 2.21%.
- Integra Lifesciences IART shares set a new 52-week low of $46.15. The stock traded down 0.33%.
- Evotec EVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.46%.
- Neogen NEOG shares set a new 52-week low of $15.99. The stock traded down 1.48%.
- Atkore ATKR shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $79.55.
- Vontier VNT stock hit a yearly low of $20.70. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Teradata TDC shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.44 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.36%.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.22%.
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares moved down 1.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $54.88, drifting down 1.43%.
- Insight Enterprises NSIT shares moved down 1.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $81.37, drifting down 1.47%.
- LXP Industrial Trust LXP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares moved down 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $111.59, drifting down 1.69%.
- Brink's BCO shares were down 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.60.
- Blackbaud BLKB shares moved down 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.56, drifting down 0.95%.
- Verint Systems VRNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.17. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
- Perficient PRFT stock hit a yearly low of $69.15. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC stock drifted up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.30.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.58 and moving down 1.52%.
- ESAB ESAB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.
- CommVault Systems CVLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.59 and moving down 0.83%.
- Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.46. Shares traded up 0.16%.
- Tronox Holdings TROX stock drifted down 3.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40.
- Uniti Group UNIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.74. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
- CarGurus CARG stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.81. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
- MultiPlan MPLN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Wednesday, moving down 3.0%.
- Central Garden & Pet CENTA shares made a new 52-week low of $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- Owens & Minor OMI stock hit a yearly low of $25.20. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.
- Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA shares made a new 52-week low of $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
- Nu Skin Enterprises NUS shares moved down 2.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.20, drifting down 2.82%.
- Mueller Water Products MWA stock hit a yearly low of $10.82. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
- Angi ANGI shares moved down 6.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.29, drifting down 6.34%.
- OPKO Health OPK shares set a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock traded up 0.24%.
- Maxar Technologies MAXR shares were down 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.56.
- Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.98 and moving down 1.09%.
- GrafTech International EAF stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.
- EchoStar SATS shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.79.
- Kronos Worldwide KRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.88. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.
- Beyond Meat BYND shares set a new yearly low of $19.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
- Usana Health Sciences USNA stock drifted down 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.01.
- Patrick Industries PATK stock drifted up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $47.38.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.85.
- Saul Centers BFS shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.20.
- AMC Networks AMCX stock hit $22.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%.
- SkyWest SKYW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.12 and moving down 2.46%.
- Trinseo TSE shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.59.
- JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.05 and moving down 1.21%.
- Vimeo VMEO stock drifted down 5.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11.
- BrightView Holdings BV shares fell to $8.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.88%.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares fell to $38.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%.
- RPT Realty RPT stock hit a yearly low of $8.95. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- ContextLogic WISH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.
- Westrock Coffee WEST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.10. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Matthews International MATW shares fell to $24.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.19%.
- Standard Motor Products SMP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.
- Forrester Res FORR stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.56. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.
- G-III Apparel Group GIII stock set a new 52-week low of $15.24 on Wednesday, moving down 3.84%.
- CS Disco LAW stock hit a yearly low of $12.29. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Lion Electric LEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
- HUYA HUYA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.0%.
- Anterix ATEX stock hit a yearly low of $35.58. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.
- MarineMax HZO shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.99 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.25%.
- Tuya TUYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.16 and moving down 1.27%.
- Lilium LILM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Wednesday, moving up 2.8%.
- Interface TILE stock set a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Wednesday, moving down 1.53%.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties UBP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.45%.
- Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $4.95. The stock traded down 2.62%.
- Taboola.com TBLA shares set a new yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
- Kelly Services KELYA shares fell to $14.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock hit $2.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.22%.
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares made a new 52-week low of $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
- Farmers National Banc FMNB shares made a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
- Pitney Bowes PBI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.67. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares hit a yearly low of $10.29. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
- America's Car-Mart CRMT stock set a new 52-week low of $71.17 on Wednesday, moving down 2.08%.
- I-MAB IMAB shares moved down 1.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.19, drifting down 1.57%.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock set a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Wednesday, moving down 2.06%.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares were down 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.95.
- Lovesac LOVE shares fell to $24.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%.
- OneSpan OSPN stock hit $9.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.1%.
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares moved down 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95, drifting down 0.14%.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was up 4.69% on the session.
- Bluegreen Vacations BVH shares made a new 52-week low of $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.
- EHang Holdings EH shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.78%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.16 and moving up 0.18%.
- Celularity CELU stock hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 5.99% for the day.
- Manitowoc Co MTW stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.98. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Cantaloupe CTLP stock hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.
- Container Store Group TCS shares moved down 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.87, drifting down 2.23%.
- Lands' End LE stock drifted down 2.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.71.
- NI Holdings NODK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.70. The stock traded down 0.47%.
- Kimball International KBAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.19 and moving down 0.68%.
- Information Servs Gr III stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Duluth Holdings DLTH stock hit $7.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.95%.
- Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.44. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was up 5.12% on the session.
- Red Violet RDVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.84 and moving down 0.35%.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT shares set a new 52-week low of $10.81. The stock traded down 0.68%.
- Landsea Homes LSEA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.47. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
- Ouster OUST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.21. Shares traded down 3.13%.
- Outbrain OB stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.85. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
- AEye LIDR shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.36.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.15.
- Intercure INCR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.51. Shares traded down 0.65%.
- Western Asset Global Corp GDO shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.16.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares hit a yearly low of $3.10. The stock was down 43.13% on the session.
- Rent the Runway RENT stock drifted down 3.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.65.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares moved down 4.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.91, drifting down 4.55%.
- Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares made a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- Monroe Cap MRCC shares hit a yearly low of $8.26. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.
- Enthusiast Gaming EGLX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.13 and moving down 0.41%.
- Superior Gr of Cos SGC shares made a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 5.12%.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.04. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
- SuRo Capital SSSS stock drifted down 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.52.
- Republic First Bancorp FRBK stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
- Citi Trends CTRN shares hit a yearly low of $18.93. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
- TrueCar TRUE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.
- Addentax Group ATXG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.81. Shares traded up 25.49%.
- American Public Education APEI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.41%.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.97. Shares traded down 0.49%.
- Camber Energy CEI stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd PFD shares moved down 0.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59, drifting down 0.58%.
- MISTRAS Group MG stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.65. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock drifted down 2.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.92.
- BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock hit a yearly low of $6.46. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.
- Momentus MNTS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock traded down 0.62%.
- eHealth EHTH shares fell to $4.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.62%.
- Vera Bradley VRA stock drifted down 2.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30.
- First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares hit a yearly low of $3.19. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
- Drive Shack DS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 0.97%.
- Express EXPR shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.25.
- Hempacco HPCO stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Wednesday, moving up 2.35%.
- One Stop Systems OSS stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
- Boxed BOXD stock drifted up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.
- Kaleyra KLR stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.68%.
- CorpHousing Group CHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%.
- Genius Gr GNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.74%.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares moved down 5.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.49, drifting down 5.38%.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock was down 7.8% on the session.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.85. The stock traded down 3.79%.
- Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday, moving down 3.63%.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.69 and moving up 0.64%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF shares hit a yearly low of $9.95. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares made a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.94% for the day.
- Phoenix Motor PEV shares set a new 52-week low of $1.98. The stock traded down 1.7%.
- Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF stock hit $1.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.
- Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.85%.
- Wearable Devices WLDS shares moved down 16.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.27, drifting down 16.14%.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares hit a yearly low of $2.38. The stock was down 10.53% on the session.
- Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.34. Shares traded down 2.23%.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.58 and moving down 17.68%.
- Charles & Colvard CTHR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.07. Shares traded down 5.28%.
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares fell to $0.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.09%.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares fell to $0.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.38%.
- Blue Star Foods BSFC shares moved down 4.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01, drifting down 4.72%.
- Caladrius Biosciences CLBS stock hit $0.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 21.58%.
- Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.78 and moving up 3.55%.
- iSpecimen ISPC shares set a new yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
- Freight Technologies FRGT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday, moving down 3.35%.
- Aspen Gr ASPU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 19.43%.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving down 2.82%.
- Rubicon Technology RBCN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.
- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX shares fell to $1.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.28%.
- Mobilicom MOB stock hit $2.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.68%.
