Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 10:39am
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 188 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).
  • Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)'s stock gained the most, trading up 796.79% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.71.
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $166.69 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.85 on Friday morning, moving down 0.7%.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.30. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.28. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares hit $193.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.39 on Friday, moving up 0.94%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.42 Friday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.75 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.35 Friday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.61%.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were up 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.40.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $52.86 with a daily change of down 1.38%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares hit a yearly high of $139.17. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.16. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit $77.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $167.56. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares set a new 52-week high of $340.70 on Friday, moving up 0.75%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock hit a yearly high price of $349.19. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.54 with a daily change of down 0.57%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares were up 1.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.73 for a change of up 1.17%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $326.61 on Friday morning, moving up 0.71%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares hit $149.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.53%.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares were up 4.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $351.72.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.4%.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMB) shares set a new yearly high of $51.70 this morning. The stock was up 20.09% on the session.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.41.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.72 Friday. The stock was up 17.14% for the day.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.34. Shares traded up 0.73%.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares hit $133.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.76%.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares broke to $95.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.50. Shares traded up 1.02%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares were down 1.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.86.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares hit a yearly high of $15.06. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares were down 2.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.49.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $148.91 on Friday morning, moving up 2.55%.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.3%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.57 on Friday, moving down 0.07%.
  • American Campus (NYSE:ACC) shares hit a yearly high of $47.54. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $179.80 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.35%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares hit $33.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.38%.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $80.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.76%.
  • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $65.45. Shares traded up 5.39%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.6%.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares broke to $111.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.31%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a yearly high of $31.99. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.64 with a daily change of down 1.47%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.00 on Friday, moving down 1.7%.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.59. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.29 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.37.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.48. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Medifast (NYSE:MED) stock hit a yearly high price of $336.99. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $409.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.50. Shares traded up 0.02%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $106.44 on Friday morning, moving down 0.74%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.50. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.77. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.13. The stock traded down 1.59% on the session.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $178.46 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.35. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.02. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.27 with a daily change of up 17.24%.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.49 Friday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $81.47 with a daily change of down 0.88%.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.06. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.19%.
  • Mednax (NYSE:MD) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $48.38. Shares traded down 1.47%.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.
  • Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.89 on Friday morning, moving down 0.16%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares hit $44.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.5%.
  • California Resources (NYSE:CRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.77. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.61 on Friday morning, moving up 1.95%.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $123.98. Shares traded down 0.2%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares were up 0.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.92.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares broke to $106.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares were up 0.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.80.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.36 for a change of up 0.45%.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.40. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $89.45. Shares traded up 0.99%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares hit a yearly high of $45.94. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.31 Friday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares hit $15.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares were down 3.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.00.
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.56. The stock traded up 4.68% on the session.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were down 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.17 for a change of down 0.65%.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $92.94. Shares traded down 2.03%.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares hit a yearly high of $4.15. The stock traded up 5.79% on the session.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a yearly high of $31.05. The stock traded down 1.98% on the session.
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.20 on Friday morning, moving down 1.21%.
  • Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares broke to $26.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a yearly high of $86.58. The stock traded down 2.01% on the session.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit $38.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.4%.
  • Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares set a new yearly high of $42.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.64. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.10. The stock traded down 6.04% on the session.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.20. Shares traded down 0.06%.
  • Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.36. Shares traded up 2.26%.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.13 on Friday morning, moving up 6.37%.
  • Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.33. The stock traded down 2.12% on the session.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares hit a yearly high of $12.36. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares broke to $16.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.04. Shares traded up 0.21%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.69 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.47. Shares traded up 402.99%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.76 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit $23.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.0%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit a yearly high of $56.69. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.8%.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.11. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares were up 3.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.49 for a change of up 3.19%.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.59. Shares traded up 0.3%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.55 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares were up 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.17 for a change of up 0.09%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.02 on Friday morning, moving up 0.43%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.65 on Friday, moving up 0.32%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.55 on Friday morning, moving up 0.54%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.94. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.55 on Friday morning, moving up 2.0%.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.23 on Friday morning, moving up 0.18%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.71 with a daily change of down 2.42%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares broke to $15.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit $14.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.73. Shares traded up 0.64%.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.47 on Friday, moving down 0.22%.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.49 with a daily change of up 1.3%.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.77. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.72 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.80 on Friday morning, moving up 2.02%.
  • Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 6.06%.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.49. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.91. The stock was up 56.6% for the day.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares set a new yearly high of $8.32 this morning. The stock was up 7.15% on the session.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares hit a yearly high of $7.25. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares hit a yearly high of $10.11. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.79. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.42 on Friday morning, moving up 796.79%.
  • Angel Oak Financial (NYSE:FINS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.53 on Friday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.75 Friday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.46. Shares traded up 5.54%.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX:DHY) shares hit a yearly high of $2.53. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NHS) shares hit $13.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares were up 1.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.05 for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.83. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
  • Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.81. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO) shares were up 1.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.94 for a change of up 1.03%.
  • Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.95 on Friday, moving up 0.28%.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares were up 0.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.43 for a change of up 0.98%.
  • Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.60 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.71. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.
  • Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) shares hit $47.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.09%.
  • BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) shares were up 4.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.77.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares set a new yearly high of $20.24 this morning. The stock was up 8.39% on the session.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares set a new yearly high of $3.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
  • Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares hit a yearly high of $8.46. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
  • inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.24 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.79 on Friday morning, moving up 3.32%.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.45 Friday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.49 on Friday, moving up 0.53%.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.58. The stock traded up 4.21% on the session.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares set a new yearly high of $19.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
  • MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 13.41%.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares broke to $50.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.52%.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.17. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Ashford (AMEX:AINC) shares broke to $21.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.98%.
  • Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.49. The stock was up 21.34% for the day.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

