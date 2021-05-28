Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 188 stocks made new 52-week highs.

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.71.

