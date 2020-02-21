Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 10:26am
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 216 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was XFuels (OTC: XFLS).
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) fell 5.75%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs on Friday:

  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares were down 0.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $247.32 for a change of down 0.76%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) shares set a new yearly high of $82.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
  • Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.35.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit a yearly high of $68.41. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $167.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $99.09 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $180.50 on Friday morning, moving up 9.27%.
  • Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.00. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.28%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $295.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.21%.
  • Assa Abloy (OTC: ASAZY) shares were up 0.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.58.
  • BAE Sys (OTC: BAESF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.60 with a daily change of up 2.32%.
  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares hit $136.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • ZTE (OTC: ZTCOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.33 with a daily change of down 2.44%.
  • Sprint (NYSE: S) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.54%.
  • Legrand (OTC: LGRVF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.0%.
  • Sika (OTC: SXYAY) shares hit a yearly high of $19.79. The stock traded up 2.8% on the session.
  • SSE (OTC: SSEZF) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.65 on Friday, moving flat%.
  • Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares hit a yearly high of $25.42. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares broke to $69.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares hit $118.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.94%.
  • EXOR (OTC: EXXRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.00. The stock was up 3.02% for the day.
  • Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares set a new yearly high of $71.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Lennar (NYSE: LEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.31 Friday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) shares hit a yearly high of $55.74. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares broke to $51.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.08%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares broke to $51.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock set a new 52-week high of $148.24 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
  • UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares hit a yearly high of $50.81. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • 3i Group (OTC: TGOPY) shares were up 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.86.
  • Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLNXF) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.00 Friday. The stock was up 5.64% for the day.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.11 on Friday morning, moving up 2.08%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.43.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.76. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares hit a yearly high of $28.32. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Kingspan Group (OTC: KGSPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.97%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.69. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • Rentokil Initial (OTC: RTOKY) shares were up 0.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.47.
  • Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.37 on Friday morning, moving up 4.14%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.05.
  • Halma (OTC: HLMAF) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.20.
  • Suez (OTC: SZEVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.57 on Friday, moving up 4.65%.
  • Suez (OTC: SZEVF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.21. Shares traded up 0.23%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares were up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.77 for a change of up 0.43%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.62 with a daily change of down 0.99%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.23. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares hit a yearly high of $96.82. The stock traded down 1.25% on the session.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.45. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Fisher & Paykel (OTC: FSPKF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.43. The stock traded up 3.23% on the session.
  • Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.50 Friday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.89 on Friday morning, moving up 0.04%.
  • Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.
  • Polymetal International (OTC: AUCOY) shares hit a yearly high of $17.50. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.
  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTC: ZLIOF) shares were up 8.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.87.
  • Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) shares set a new yearly high of $145.59 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.75. The stock was up 4.92% for the day.
  • Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.94.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares hit a yearly high of $32.22. The stock traded down 0.71% on the session.
  • Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares set a new yearly high of $107.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares were up 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.98 for a change of up 0.88%.
  • Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.30. Shares traded up 7.59%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares set a new yearly high of $40.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.19 on Friday, moving up 5.85%.
  • B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.68. The stock traded up 4.73% on the session.
  • Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.25. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
  • Colfax (NYSE: CFX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.09%.
  • Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $136.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.4%.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $71.70 with a daily change of up 7.85%.
  • Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares broke to $4.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.4%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares broke to $14.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.
  • National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares set a new yearly high of $90.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.18%.
  • AVX (NYSE: AVX) shares were up 5.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.69 for a change of up 5.57%.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.96 on Friday morning, moving up 0.58%.
  • QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.28 on Friday morning, moving up 1.05%.
  • Sopra Steria Group (OTC: SPSAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $173.69. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.38 on Friday, moving up 1.11%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.71. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.62 Friday. The stock was up 3.34% for the day.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.7%.
  • Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.84 with a daily change of down 1.14%.
  • Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $43.49 with a daily change of up 3.06%.
  • Alk-Abello (OTC: AKABY) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.23. The stock was up 14.97% for the day.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.70 with a daily change of up 1.42%.
  • Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.1%.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.47. The stock traded down 0.62% on the session.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
  • QinetiQ Group (OTC: QNTQF) shares were up 3.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.00 for a change of up 3.52%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares broke to $55.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.65%.
  • Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.14.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $149.49. Shares traded up 8.18%.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares hit $13.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.75. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.63 on Friday, moving up 0.85%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) shares broke to $11.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.57. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE: NAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.55. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
  • TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) shares set a new yearly high of $8.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.00 on Friday, moving down 2.24%.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares were up 8.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.94.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) shares were up 3.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.56.
  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares hit $38.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.9%.
  • Centamin (OTC: CELTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.99. The stock traded up 5.94% on the session.
  • Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.39. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares broke to $12.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
  • Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares were up 6.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.90.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares set a new yearly high of $95.32 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Tricon Capital Group (OTC: TCNGF) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.
  • Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) shares broke to $35.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.91%.
  • Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.83. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.
  • Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares were up 1.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.00 for a change of up 1.26%.
  • Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares set a new yearly high of $8.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
  • Summit REIT (OTC: SMMCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.51 Friday. The stock was up 6.42% for the day.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.62 on Friday morning, moving down 0.05%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares were flat% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.98 for a change of flat%.
  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares were down 0.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.18.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.38 Friday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.
  • Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.93 Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) shares were down 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.53.
  • Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.03 on Friday morning, moving down 0.13%.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.31. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.02. Shares traded up 2.99%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.07. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares hit $16.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.19%.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares set a new yearly high of $10.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.
  • Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.73 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) shares set a new yearly high of $18.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.61. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.57 Friday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.35 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) shares were down 0.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.91.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.05. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Friday morning, moving down 0.09%.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE: NBB) shares hit $22.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVF) shares were up 0.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.53.
  • Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.83 on Friday morning, moving down 0.58%.
  • National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.21. The stock was up 15.41% for the day.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.98 with a daily change of up 0.23%.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.79 Friday. The stock was up 7.28% for the day.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.30. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares were up 4.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.23.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares broke to $9.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.66.
  • PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.99 Friday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.28. The stock was up 11.02% for the day.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.17 with a daily change of down 3.13%.
  • American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) shares were up 10.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.80.
  • PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) shares hit $28.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares hit $10.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.
  • LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTC: LPKFF) shares were up 11.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.60.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.29. The stock traded down 0.3% on the session.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares set a new yearly high of $14.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.65.
  • Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.62 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Gold Resource (AMEX: GORO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.85. The stock was up 8.68% for the day.
  • Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares were down 0.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.69.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE: NCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
  • Nuveen MI Quality Income (NYSE: NUM) shares broke to $14.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
  • Virtus Global Dividend (NYSE: ZTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.95 on Friday, moving down 0.24%.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 27.39%.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE: PHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.28. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
  • NZX (OTC: NZSTF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.90. Shares traded flat%.
  • Gran Colombia Gold (OTC: TPRFF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.67%.
  • DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares were down 5.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.93.
  • Acadian Timber (OTC: ACAZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.99. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
  • New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.35 Friday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares hit a yearly high of $43.42. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
  • Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE: MLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.62 Friday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Inv (NYSE: MYF) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.02 on Friday, moving up 1.14%.
  • CSE Global (OTC: CSYJF) shares broke to $0.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.09%.
  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares broke to $5.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.05%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUH) shares hit a yearly high of $16.54. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
  • Blackrock Long-term (NYSE: BTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%.
  • John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE: JHS) shares hit $15.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Federated Premier (NYSE: FMN) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.77.
  • Nuveen New York Municipal (NYSE: NNY) shares broke to $10.74 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • Delaware Investments MN (AMEX: VMM) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.93. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • Mako Mining (OTC: MAKOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.31 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
  • GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%.
  • scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.10. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
  • Medicenna Therapeutics (OTC: MDNAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.18 on Friday morning, moving down 1.06%.
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.91. The stock was up 17.09% for the day.
  • Western Asset Variable (NYSE: GFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.05 on Friday, moving up 0.65%.
  • Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.03.
  • Cuisine Solutions (OTC: CUSI) shares broke to $20.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
  • ProntoForms (OTC: PPRRF) shares were up 3.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.67.
  • IMPACT Silver (OTC: ISVLF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.42. The stock traded up 13.99% on the session.
  • Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.94 on Friday morning, moving up 4.8%.
  • Loncor Resources (OTC: LONCF) shares were up 4.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.53.
  • Filtronic (OTC: FLTCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.18. The stock traded up 50.0% on the session.
  • SANUWAVE Health (OTC: SNWV) shares set a new yearly high of $0.32 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.10 on Friday, moving up 7.81%.
  • Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares set a new yearly high of $10.48 this morning. The stock was up 3.38% on the session.
  • DLT Resolution (OTC: DLTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.83. The stock traded down 1.1% on the session.
  • Cematrix (OTC: CTXXF) shares hit $0.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.11%.
  • Vanstar Mining Resources (OTC: VMNGF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.53. The stock traded up 11.24% on the session.
  • Good Natured Products (OTC: SLGBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 57.85%.
  • Kane Biotech (OTC: KNBIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.17. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Integrated Biopharma (OTC: INBP) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.38. The stock was down 5.24% for the day.
  • TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares set a new yearly high of $6.88 this morning. The stock was up 26.83% on the session.
  • UMeWorld (OTC: UMEWF) shares were up 66.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.15 for a change of up 66.48%.
  • Brownie's Marine Group (OTC: BWMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Friday morning, moving up 15.0%.
  • FP Newspapers (OTC: FPNUF) shares were up 3.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.26 for a change of up 3.99%.
  • Novint Technologies (OTC: NVNT) shares hit a yearly high of $0.04. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.
  • ADGS Advisory (OTC: ADGS) shares broke to $0.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.67%.
  • Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.47.
  • Speed Commerce (OTC: SPDC) shares hit a yearly high of $0.04. The stock traded up 16.25% on the session.
  • XFuels (OTC: XFLS) shares broke to $0.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

