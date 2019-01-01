QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
1.88/1.98%
52 Wk
87.88 - 117.95
Mkt Cap
25.4B
Payout Ratio
43.04
Open
-
P/E
25.48
EPS
0.82
Shares
266.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:30AM
Legrand is a global leader in low-voltage electrical components, with certified products sold into 180 countries. Legrand produces the full set of components necessary to distribute electricity within residential and commercial buildings. Legrand distributes its products through specialist wholesalers that sell to installers/electricians. Legrand is a key supplier to global electrical component wholesalers, including Rexel and Sonepar. Legrand's products are visible in luxury hotels, data centers, hospitals, offices, and residential buildings.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV

Analyst Ratings

Legrand Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legrand (LGRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legrand (OTCPK: LGRVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legrand's (LGRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legrand.

Q

What is the target price for Legrand (LGRVF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Legrand (OTCPK: LGRVF) was reported by Berenberg on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LGRVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Legrand (LGRVF)?

A

The stock price for Legrand (OTCPK: LGRVF) is $95.225 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:34:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legrand (LGRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legrand.

Q

When is Legrand (OTCPK:LGRVF) reporting earnings?

A

Legrand’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Legrand (LGRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legrand.

Q

What sector and industry does Legrand (LGRVF) operate in?

A

Legrand is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.