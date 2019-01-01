EXOR NV is an investment holding company that makes long-term and diversified global investments, mostly in Europe and in the United States. Its majority shareholder is Giovanni Agnelli e C. S.a.p.az, a limited partnership that is composed mostly of family members of the Agnelli and Nasi families, descendants of Giovanni Agnelli, who founded Fiat. Investments constitute well over half of the company's assets, with interests in reinsurance, the automobile industry, commercial vehicle manufacturing, business media, sports clubs, robotic technologies, and investment banking. The remainder of the company's assets on the balance sheet sits in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.