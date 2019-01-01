QQQ
Range
78.13 - 79.6
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.51/0.64%
52 Wk
74.01 - 98.05
Mkt Cap
18.4B
Payout Ratio
5.38
Open
78.34
P/E
8.86
EPS
0
Shares
231.5M
Outstanding
EXOR NV is an investment holding company that makes long-term and diversified global investments, mostly in Europe and in the United States. Its majority shareholder is Giovanni Agnelli e C. S.a.p.az, a limited partnership that is composed mostly of family members of the Agnelli and Nasi families, descendants of Giovanni Agnelli, who founded Fiat. Investments constitute well over half of the company's assets, with interests in reinsurance, the automobile industry, commercial vehicle manufacturing, business media, sports clubs, robotic technologies, and investment banking. The remainder of the company's assets on the balance sheet sits in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

EXOR Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EXOR (EXXRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EXOR (OTCPK: EXXRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EXOR's (EXXRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EXOR.

Q

What is the target price for EXOR (EXXRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EXOR

Q

Current Stock Price for EXOR (EXXRF)?

A

The stock price for EXOR (OTCPK: EXXRF) is $79.6 last updated Today at 6:18:36 PM.

Q

Does EXOR (EXXRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EXOR.

Q

When is EXOR (OTCPK:EXXRF) reporting earnings?

A

EXOR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EXOR (EXXRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EXOR.

Q

What sector and industry does EXOR (EXXRF) operate in?

A

EXOR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.