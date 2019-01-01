QQQ
Blackrock Long-term Municipal AdtgTrust is a non-diversified investment fund with an investment objective to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities, and derivative instruments.

Blackrock Long-term Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Long-term (BTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Long-term (NYSE: BTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Long-term's (BTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Long-term.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Long-term (BTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Long-term

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Long-term (BTA)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Long-term (NYSE: BTA) is $11.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Long-term (BTA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Long-term does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Long-term (BTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Long-term.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Long-term (BTA) operate in?

A

Blackrock Long-term is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.