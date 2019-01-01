Brownie's Marine Group Inc operates in the diving and boating market. It is primarily engaged in the designing and manufacturing of surface-supplied air diving systems. It operates in three segments: Legacy SSA Products, which sells recreational hookah diving systems; High-Pressure Gas Systems; and Ultra-Portable Tankless Dive Systems, which sells next-generation electric surface supply air diving systems and electric shallow dive system that are battery operated and completely portable to the user. It sells its products both on a wholesale and retail basis. Brownie's diving and marine-based products are generally marketed under the Third Lung, Tankfill, and Public Safety trade names.