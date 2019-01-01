QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Brownie's Marine Group Inc operates in the diving and boating market. It is primarily engaged in the designing and manufacturing of surface-supplied air diving systems. It operates in three segments: Legacy SSA Products, which sells recreational hookah diving systems; High-Pressure Gas Systems; and Ultra-Portable Tankless Dive Systems, which sells next-generation electric surface supply air diving systems and electric shallow dive system that are battery operated and completely portable to the user. It sells its products both on a wholesale and retail basis. Brownie's diving and marine-based products are generally marketed under the Third Lung, Tankfill, and Public Safety trade names.

Brownie's Marine Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brownie's Marine Group (BWMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brownie's Marine Group (OTCQB: BWMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brownie's Marine Group's (BWMG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brownie's Marine Group.

Q

What is the target price for Brownie's Marine Group (BWMG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brownie's Marine Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Brownie's Marine Group (BWMG)?

A

The stock price for Brownie's Marine Group (OTCQB: BWMG) is $0.0434 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:50:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brownie's Marine Group (BWMG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brownie's Marine Group.

Q

When is Brownie's Marine Group (OTCQB:BWMG) reporting earnings?

A

Brownie's Marine Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brownie's Marine Group (BWMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brownie's Marine Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Brownie's Marine Group (BWMG) operate in?

A

Brownie's Marine Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.