Cematrix Corp manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas), and commercial markets. The company is North America's Cellular Concrete company and recently acquired Chicago-based MixOnSite and Bellingham-based Pacific International Grout.

Cematrix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cematrix (CTXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cematrix (OTCQB: CTXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cematrix's (CTXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cematrix.

Q

What is the target price for Cematrix (CTXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cematrix

Q

Current Stock Price for Cematrix (CTXXF)?

A

The stock price for Cematrix (OTCQB: CTXXF) is $0.2443 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:38:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cematrix (CTXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cematrix.

Q

When is Cematrix (OTCQB:CTXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Cematrix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cematrix (CTXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cematrix.

Q

What sector and industry does Cematrix (CTXXF) operate in?

A

Cematrix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.