NZX Ltd facilitates capital raising and securities trading. Its main function is to provide a market for the trading, clearing and settlement of securities. It also provides market data relating to listed companies and indexes. It operates the New Zealand securities, derivatives and energy markets, builds and maintains the infrastructure on which it operates, and provides a range of information and data to support market growth and development on a scale. NZX also provides wealth management services for New Zealand advisers via its Wealth Technologies business. Its segments include Issuer Relationships; Secondary Markets; Data & Insights; Funds Management; and Wealth Technologies.