Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.70%
52 Wk
1.13 - 1.45
Mkt Cap
317.2M
Payout Ratio
115.31
Open
-
P/E
31.69
EPS
0
Shares
280.7M
Outstanding
NZX Ltd facilitates capital raising and securities trading. Its main function is to provide a market for the trading, clearing and settlement of securities. It also provides market data relating to listed companies and indexes. It operates the New Zealand securities, derivatives and energy markets, builds and maintains the infrastructure on which it operates, and provides a range of information and data to support market growth and development on a scale. NZX also provides wealth management services for New Zealand advisers via its Wealth Technologies business. Its segments include Issuer Relationships; Secondary Markets; Data & Insights; Funds Management; and Wealth Technologies.

NZX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NZX (NZSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NZX (OTCPK: NZSTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NZX's (NZSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NZX.

Q

What is the target price for NZX (NZSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NZX

Q

Current Stock Price for NZX (NZSTF)?

A

The stock price for NZX (OTCPK: NZSTF) is $1.13 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:16:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NZX (NZSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NZX.

Q

When is NZX (OTCPK:NZSTF) reporting earnings?

A

NZX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NZX (NZSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NZX.

Q

What sector and industry does NZX (NZSTF) operate in?

A

NZX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.