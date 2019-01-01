QQQ
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is a closed-end mutual fund trust. The trust invests and holds all of its assets in physical gold and silver bullion and seeks to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment.

Sprott Physical Gold Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Sprott Physical Gold's (CEF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Sprott Physical Gold.

What is the target price for Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) stock?

There is no analysis for Sprott Physical Gold

Current Stock Price for Sprott Physical Gold (CEF)?

The stock price for Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) is $18.415 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2012.

When is Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA:CEF) reporting earnings?

Sprott Physical Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Sprott Physical Gold.

What sector and industry does Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) operate in?

Sprott Physical Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.