UMeWorld Ltd is an internet technology company. It has developed a UMFun, the kindergarten-to-grade (K-12) product of the company which is a cloud-based, adaptive learning and assessment platform which analyze and adapt to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company offers UMFun's off-school version to Chinese K-12 students through China Mobile. Its other products are UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech.