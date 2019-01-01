QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
UMeWorld Ltd is an internet technology company. It has developed a UMFun, the kindergarten-to-grade (K-12) product of the company which is a cloud-based, adaptive learning and assessment platform which analyze and adapt to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company offers UMFun's off-school version to Chinese K-12 students through China Mobile. Its other products are UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech.

UMeWorld Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UMeWorld (UMEWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UMeWorld (OTCPK: UMEWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are UMeWorld's (UMEWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UMeWorld.

Q

What is the target price for UMeWorld (UMEWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UMeWorld

Q

Current Stock Price for UMeWorld (UMEWF)?

A

The stock price for UMeWorld (OTCPK: UMEWF) is $0.13 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:07:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UMeWorld (UMEWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UMeWorld.

Q

When is UMeWorld (OTCPK:UMEWF) reporting earnings?

A

UMeWorld does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UMeWorld (UMEWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UMeWorld.

Q

What sector and industry does UMeWorld (UMEWF) operate in?

A

UMeWorld is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.