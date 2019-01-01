IMPACT Silver Corp and its subsidiaries are engaged in silver mining and related activities including exploration, development and mineral processing in Mexico. The company operates a series of mines near Zacualpan in the state of Mexico and in Guerrero state and produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold sold in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. Its segment consists of Mexico which includes mining operations and exploration properties and Canada which includes head office and group services. In addition, its other mines include San Ramon silver mine, Mirasol silver mine and Cuchara-Oscar Mine. The company derives principal revenue from Mexico segment.