There is no Press for this Ticker
Centamin PLC is a mineral exploration, development, and mining company. The company's only segment is the business of exploration and mining of precious metals. Centamin's primary asset is the Sukari Gold Mine located in southern Egypt, which is jointly owned by the company's subsidiary, Pharaoh Gold Mines NL. Ore is provided from two mining operations: a large-scale open pit provides the majority of the ore feed, with the remainder from a higher-grade underground mine. The ore is then processed at an on-site plant. The company also owns exploration and development assets in Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire.

Centamin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centamin (CELTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centamin (OTCPK: CELTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centamin's (CELTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centamin.

Q

What is the target price for Centamin (CELTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Centamin

Q

Current Stock Price for Centamin (CELTF)?

A

The stock price for Centamin (OTCPK: CELTF) is $1.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:11:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centamin (CELTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 11, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 13, 2020.

Q

When is Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) reporting earnings?

A

Centamin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Centamin (CELTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centamin.

Q

What sector and industry does Centamin (CELTF) operate in?

A

Centamin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.