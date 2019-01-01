QQQ
Range
0.25 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
349K/125.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
164.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
659.3M
Outstanding
Mako Mining Corp is a gold mining, development and exploration firm. The company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

Mako Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mako Mining (MAKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mako Mining (OTCQX: MAKOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mako Mining's (MAKOF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Mako Mining (MAKOF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Mako Mining (MAKOF)?

A

The stock price for Mako Mining (OTCQX: MAKOF) is $0.25 last updated Today at 2:46:02 PM.

Q

Does Mako Mining (MAKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mako Mining.

Q

When is Mako Mining (OTCQX:MAKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Mako Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mako Mining (MAKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mako Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Mako Mining (MAKOF) operate in?

A

Mako Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.