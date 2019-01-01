Cellnex owns and operates almost 100,000 wireless towers in Europe, resulting from continued M&A activity since its IPO in 2015. It has acquired towers from several European mobile network operator, including Telefonica, Iliad, CK Hutchison, Bouygues, and Altice. Cellnex is present in more than 10 European countries as of December 2021, including France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the U.K., Switzerland, and Portugal. Cellnex's strategy is to acquire portfolios from MNOs and lease the towers back to them through long-term contracts, which provide high cash flow visibility and inflation protection.