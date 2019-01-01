Kane Biotech Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property and products developed by its own biofilm research expertise and acquired from research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB , Aledex, bluestem, bluestem , silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, DermaKB and DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of the company.