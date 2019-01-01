QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.53/0.55%
52 Wk
95 - 122.54
Mkt Cap
17.2B
Payout Ratio
13.37
Open
P/E
27.68
Shares
181.4M
Outstanding
Kingspan Group PLC manufactures and sells building supplies to the commercial, residential, and data storage industries throughout the world. The company organizes itself in five segments based on a product. The Insulated Panels segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells insulated panels, structural frames, and metal facades. The Insulation Boards segment sells insulation boards, building series insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light and Air segment manufacture day-lighting, smoke management, and ventilation systems. The Water and Energy segment manufacture energy and water solutions and all related service activities and Data and Flooring Technology manufacture data center storage solutions and raised access floors.

Kingspan Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingspan Gr (KGSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingspan Gr (OTCPK: KGSPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingspan Gr's (KGSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingspan Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Kingspan Gr (KGSPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingspan Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingspan Gr (KGSPF)?

A

The stock price for Kingspan Gr (OTCPK: KGSPF) is $95.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:25:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingspan Gr (KGSPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Kingspan Gr (OTCPK:KGSPF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingspan Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingspan Gr (KGSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingspan Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingspan Gr (KGSPF) operate in?

A

Kingspan Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.