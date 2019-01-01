QQQ
QinetiQ Group PLC is a company operating in the global aerospace, defense, and security sectors. The services and products offered are air (air engineering services, air traffic management, safety, and environmental management); C4ISR (communication, intelligence and surveillance, space security, fast jet sensor fusion training, sensors, cyber and data science among many others); Cyber (accreditation support, security health check, data classification, insider threat management among others); Maritime ( Maritime Autonomy Centre, Naval Mission Systems, Maritime Stealth among many others).

QinetiQ Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QinetiQ Gr (QNTQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QinetiQ Gr (OTCPK: QNTQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QinetiQ Gr's (QNTQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QinetiQ Gr.

Q

What is the target price for QinetiQ Gr (QNTQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QinetiQ Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for QinetiQ Gr (QNTQF)?

A

The stock price for QinetiQ Gr (OTCPK: QNTQF) is $3.332 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:33:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QinetiQ Gr (QNTQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QinetiQ Gr.

Q

When is QinetiQ Gr (OTCPK:QNTQF) reporting earnings?

A

QinetiQ Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QinetiQ Gr (QNTQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QinetiQ Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does QinetiQ Gr (QNTQF) operate in?

A

QinetiQ Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.