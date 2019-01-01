LPKF Laser & Electronics AG designs and produces laser systems. Its products are PCB (printed circuit board) prototyping, IC packaging, Stencil laser equipment, PCB processing technology and depaneling technology, laser direct structuring, solar equipment, laser welding equipment, motion control technology. The firm operates through following segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. Its products are used in the electronics industry, automotive parts, solar industry, semi-conductor industry, medical technology, research institutions, and universities.