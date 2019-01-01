QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.75%
52 Wk
16.4 - 32.45
Mkt Cap
401.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
24.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG designs and produces laser systems. Its products are PCB (printed circuit board) prototyping, IC packaging, Stencil laser equipment, PCB processing technology and depaneling technology, laser direct structuring, solar equipment, laser welding equipment, motion control technology. The firm operates through following segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. Its products are used in the electronics industry, automotive parts, solar industry, semi-conductor industry, medical technology, research institutions, and universities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LPKF Laser & Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCPK: LPKFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LPKF Laser & Electronics's (LPKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LPKF Laser & Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LPKF Laser & Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF)?

A

The stock price for LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCPK: LPKFF) is $16.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:09:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LPKF Laser & Electronics.

Q

When is LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCPK:LPKFF) reporting earnings?

A

LPKF Laser & Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LPKF Laser & Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF) operate in?

A

LPKF Laser & Electronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.